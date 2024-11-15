Neeraj Goyat a typical orthodox fighter from India will be in action during the highly anticipated Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing match. Neeraj’s match is also part of the main card event where he will face Brazilian counterpart Whindersson Nunes. The Neeraj Goyat vs Whindersson Nunes match will played in the super middleweight category where the spotlight will be on Goyat who was the first Indian boxer to earn the IBF ranking. The Begampur native has amassed an impressive record of 18-4-2 with 8 KOs, where he has won 9 out of his last 10 fights. Neeraj Goyat vs Whindersson Nunes: Know More About Indian Boxer From Haryana to Take on Brazilian Star in Netflix Main Event.

The Indian boxer uses his right hand as a power punch and has the agility to move across the ring. Known for his ‘comeback’ wins, Neeraj Goyat will look to take control of the match against Nunes from the start. Undefeated in two matches played in MMA circle, Neeraj will look to keep his impressive record intact in the Boxing ring also. Check out Neeraj Goyat vs Whindersson Nunes match details and viewing options below.

When is Neeraj Goyat Vs Whindersson Nunes Boxing Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Neeraj Goyat Vs Whindersson Nunes boxing match will place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Neeraj Goyat Vs Whindersson Nunes match will be part of the mega event which has a start time of 6:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Saturday, November 16.

Where to watch Neeraj Goyat Vs Whindersson Nunes Boxing Match Live Telecast in India?

Unfortunately, due to the absence of any official broadcaster Neeraj Goyat Vs Whindersson Nunes will not be telecasted on any TV channel. For Neeraj Goyat Vs Whindersson Nunes' live streaming viewing options, read below. Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Telecast of Boxing Match in India With Time in IST?

How to Watch Neeraj Goyat Vs Whindersson Nunes Boxing Match Live Streaming Online?

Streaming platform Netflix has secured the rights to livestream the Neeraj Goyat Vs Whindersson Nunes boxing match. Fans in India can tune into Neflix's app and website to watch live streaming of the Neeraj Goyat Vs Whindersson Nunes boxing match.

