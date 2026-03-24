PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24: At the forefront of discovering and nurturing new design voices, NIF Global once again reaffirmed its commitment to emerging talent with the 40th edition of NIF Global Presents GENNEXT at Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). Held on 20th March at the iconic Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, the showcase marked a significant moment in India's fashion calendar, spotlighting the future of design through the lens of innovation, storytelling, and craftsmanship.

Also Read | RBSE Class 5 and 8 Result 2026 Out at rajshaladarpan.nic.in.

GenNext by NIF Global at Lakme Fashion week x FDCI has steadily evolved into a powerful platform for emerging designers, offering them not just visibility but a meaningful entry into the professional fashion ecosystem. Known for identifying and elevating promising talent, the initiative continues to shape the next generation of creative leaders by connecting them with industry veterans, media, and global audiences. This season introduced three distinctive voices--Jubinav, Saim, and Taarini Anand--each presenting a unique perspective while contributing to the evolving narrative of contemporary Indian fashion.

Speaking at the post-show press conference, Shaunik Khosla, Business Head - NIF Global Corporate, shared, "NIF Global Presents GENNEXT is a dynamic talent discovery platform that continues to nurture and elevate emerging designers across India. It provides young creatives the opportunity to showcase their aesthetics to a wider audience while engaging with key voices in the fashion industry." He further added that the 40th edition of Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI reinforces NIF Global's commitment to offering aspiring designers a prestigious platform to launch their journeys and build impactful careers.

Also Read | 2027 Honda City Facelift Spied Testing Ahead of Launch; Check Expected Features and Specifications.

This year's designer selection was led by an esteemed jury of industry experts, including Manish Malhotra (Founder & Creative Director, Manish Malhotra), Raisa Chakravorty (Head of Innovations, Lakme), Rochelle Pinto (Head of Editorial Content, Vogue India), Edward Lalrempuia (Fashion Stylist & Creative Director), Sunanda Khaitan (CMO, Beauty & Well Being, HUL), and Jaspreet Chandok (Group Vice President, Reliance Brands). The designers were mentored by Sabina Chopra, whose guidance helped refine their collections for the runway.

Jubinav | Label: Jubinav

Jubinav's collection, A Postcard From Valley of Flowers, drew inspiration from Uttarakhand's Valley of Flowers, translating digitally experienced landscapes into tactile design narratives. Quilted textures, embroidered florals, and postcard prints evoked travel memories, while basket-weaving techniques mapped geographical coordinates into textiles. Using a mix of Turkish linen, cotton silk, micro-crepe, and vegan leather, the collection balanced fluidity with structure. Earthy tones accented with vibrant floral highlights created a look that was both grounded and expressive.

Saim | Label: Saim India

Saim presented a deeply personal collection inspired by Indian mythology, temple sculptures, and childhood memories of Kolkata. Celebrating the human form through draped silhouettes and sculptural detailing, the garments combined sheer layers with intricate patchworks. Rooted in cultural coexistence, the collection reflected moments where diverse traditions intersected. Silk Chanderi, satin, and silk formed the base, enriched with embellishments like pearls, sequins, and metal threads, reinterpreting traditional jewellery into contemporary fashion.

Taarini Anand | Label: Taarini Anand

Taarini Anand's collection, On Restoration: Methods for Preservation, drew from the murals of the Ajanta Caves, exploring themes of history and restoration through texture and form. Inspired by frescoes and sculptural forms, the silhouettes were fluid yet structured. A palette of muted blues, maroons, and olives reflected aged pigments, while materials ranged from wool and silks to denim and hand-knitted cashmere. Intricate crochet and beadwork added depth, creating a refined dialogue between heritage and modern design.

Through these collections, the designers demonstrated not only technical skill but also a strong sense of identity and storytelling. Each presentation underscored GENNEXT's role as a transformative platform where creativity meets opportunity.

NIF Global continues to strengthen its vision of bridging education and industry, offering students a holistic ecosystem that goes beyond academics. By providing real-world exposure, mentorship, and platforms like GENNEXT, the institution ensures that emerging designers are equipped to navigate and influence the global fashion landscape.

The brand's creative vision is further amplified by its association with influential personalities such as Ananya Panday, the Style Icon of NIF Global, who represents modern individuality and creative expression. Its mentorship network includes celebrated names like Gauri Khan, Manish Malhotra, Twinkle Khanna, and Ashley Rebello, who contribute valuable industry insights to nurture young talent.

With a strong presence across India, NIF Global offers specialized programs in Fashion Design, Interior Design, Management, and Beauty. As it continues to champion innovation, diversity, and global perspectives, the institution remains dedicated to shaping the future of fashion by empowering the next generation of creative leaders.

For more information about NIF Global and its programs, visit: www.nifglobal.college

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)