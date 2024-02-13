PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13: The start-studded Times Applaud Trendsetter 2024 Award function, held on Hotel Ginger, Mumbai was the talk of the town last week. Hosted by the renowned digital PR and media company, Times Applaud Pvt Ltd for the fourth consecutive year, the award was organized to felicitate those individuals, entrepreneurs and business houses from various domains who have significantly contributed to society through their prolific work.

Centred around the theme of benefiting society and contributing to India's social evolution, the event witnessed the presence of many eminent social, corporate and Bollywood personalities.

The event commenced with a red carpet for Chief Guest- Indian film actor, producer, and entrepreneur Mr Suniel Shetty. All the guests including sponsors & personalities such as Famous Trainer and Coach Bhupenddra Singh Raathore were welcomed by top management, (Founders-Directors Mr Taushif Patel and Mr Sunil Pandey, COO Mr Nitin Gohil & Times Applaud Team). All the event's official sponsors were also bestowed with due honours by the host and chief guest Suniel Shetty. Among them were renowned astrologer and Founder of Dhanvarsha Jyotish Center, Mr Ajeet Joshi, Educationalist Mr Awal Madaan, representing Awal Creations, Chairman and MD of BHOOMI Builder, Mr Rakesh Rathod, Chairman and MD of BHOOMI Builder, Ms Riya Rakesh Rathod and Ronak Singh of Sikh Aid Charitable Trust. Additionally, we welcome Dr. Nrupathy Manay, the Founder of TripOnn Premium Coffee, as the Guest of Honour. Event was hosted by Simran Ahuja (International Anchor)

Here's a list of the 80-plus leaders and celebrities from the fields of Business and Finance, Entertainment, Social Influencers, healthcare, Sports, Education, and Social Service, who were awarded on the spectacular night.

Businesswoman Deepshika Yadugiri was felicitated for her contribution to the Real Estate sector. Social worker Girish G Shah & Team bagged the award for Social Welfare. It was Anjay Agarwal who received the award for showcasing excellent work in Cyber Security.

Diipak Thakur was distinguished for Hardware Imports in Kerala. Further, Satish Malgi, garnered recognition for a Lifetime Achievement in Manufacturing Processes, while Devidas Shravan Naikare was celebrated for his role as a Mind Trainer and Business Coach. Dr. S. Kumar was lauded in the Health Sector, whereas Vijay Singh Senger was recognised for Fitness. It was Dr. Karandeep Singh, Ph.D., who won in the category for Entrepreneurship, and Dr. Rahul Kumar for Health & Wellness.

Poonam Babaso More was recognized for her Outstanding Contribution to Entrepreneurship. Sumit Dubey stood out in the Health & Wellness category and Varun Hiremath was acknowledged for his contributions to the field of Technology. Neihaa Rathi, was also celebrated for her achievements in Education.

Avani, an International Tarot Reader receives accolades in the Tarot Reader category. Anup Prasad was honoured for his notable contributions to Digital Marketing. Dr. Sadiq was recognized for his significant contributions to the Hospitality sector.

Bharat Joshi, a distinguished Astrologer was acknowledged for his Outstanding Contribution to Astrology. NGO Sikh Aid Charitable Trust Team, was commended for their impactful work in the NGO category. Kiran Patel and Mitesh Patel received recognition in the Manufacturing category.

Again, it was Tiger Anas who was honoured in the category of best Handicrafts & contribution in furniture industry. Mohan Panchal, a distinguished Master Mind Trainer and Life Coach, stood out as the best in his field.

Dharrmik Thakker earned acclaim in the category of Algorithmic Innovation Excellence Awards. Dr. Pankaj Thanvi had been recognized as the Digital Literacy Trendsetter of The Year. Nyumit Joshi (Vadodara) bagged the award in excellence in astrology.

Among the other honourees, Manzil Pathan stood tall in the category of Entrepreneurs, showcasing visionary leadership and entrepreneurial prowess. Adv. Dineshwar Parsad Soni was acknowledged for his impactful social work.

The stellar achievements of Mr. Ravi Joshi got him an award for his Outstanding Contribution to Astrology. Vikash Poddar and Basudev Agarwal were recognized in the category for excellence in the textile industry. Hemant Agarwal earned acclaim in the category of Best Home Furnishing & Hotel Linen Product of The Year.

Bhupendra Varshney's company was recognized as an Emerging Software Testing & Outsourcing Company, meanwhile, Amogh Kudatarkar stood out as a Young Entrepreneur, demonstrated leadership and innovation in the entrepreneurial landscape.

As the event progressed, Dr. Asim Partey was honored in the Education & Consultancy category. Renowned Astrologer Kapil Sharma secured acclaim in the Professional category for his expertise in astrology, gemology, numerology, and Vastu. Dr. Rashid earned recognition as the Best Sexologist Doctor in Faridabad.

The next line of awards went as Shaaila Vazirani was honoured for Innovative Teaching Methods in Preschool Education. Shanaya Udwadia, at just 23 years old, was acknowledged in the category of Decore Curation & Design. Mr. Anil Bhargav Ph.D. received recognition for Outstanding Contribution in Astrology. Dr. Syed Ahmed, a dedicated Social Activist received the award for being a 50-time blood donor.

Mitul Prajapati was acknowledged for his commitment to precision and reliability in the production of high-quality electric kit kat fuses. Mr. D. Lakshmi Narasimha received the Excellence in Projects Development & Engineering award. Hiiren Majithia & Parin Majithia secured the Real Estate Consultant of the Year 2024 award. Vinay Mishra received recognition for Creative Excellence in Wedding Photography. Dr. Chinu Kwatra was acknowledged as a Social Service Influencer/Green Influencer.

Several notable individuals and entities were honoured by Chief guest Sunil Shetty with co-founders of Times Applaud for their outstanding contributions:

Punit Kumar Dwivedi & Dr. Neha Sharma Chowdhury received recognition in the Education category. Raju Ranjan Kumar Singh was acknowledged in the Entrepreneurs category.

Suraj Sadabrij Giri was honoured in the Asset Management firm category. Mrs. Tarla Lall, received the award for Excellence in Education. Pragya Goswami, recognized as a Life Coach, Counsellor, Healer & Jewellery Professional, received acclaim for her multifaceted expertise. Kamal Joshi was honoured for his notable contributions.

In the entertainment industry, it was Neel Siwal, an Actor who was celebrated as a Trailblazer Actor. Next in line were Sagar Chedda & Tejal Joshi who were acknowledged for Lakshadeep Villa. Pooja Rajawat was recognized as a Trendsetter in Makeup Artists. SOS Nitelife, distinguished as a Trendsetter in Event Management, received acclaim for its outstanding work in the industry.

The following set of awards was for India's most upbeat businesspersons & professionals. The first award in the category of astrology went to Astrologer Neelam Ji, for showcasing expertise in the field. Pritesh Dalwala secured the award in the Water Treatment category. In the category for establishing the Fastest Growing Food Chain in India, it was Arjun Kumar received accolades. Ramkumar Pal earned recognition in the Social Worker Members category. Dipakbhai Dineshbhai Dabhi bagged the award in the Real Estate category.

The final leg of awards was electrifying. With lot of roars and applaud the prestigious celebrity awardees at the Trendsetters Award 2024 were announced. The winner list included the names of:

1. Apoorva Arora - Most Versatile Young Actor for her exceptional performances.

2. Mugdha Agarwal -Most Promising Young Actor, showcasing immense potential in the industry.

3. Aasif Khan- Rising Star of The Year At OTT, highlighting his noteworthy contributions in the digital space.

4. Mohit Kumar -Digital Face of The Year, making a significant impact in the online realm.

5. Vahbbiz Dorabjee- Acknowledged for her dual role in the industry.

6. Kanikka Kapur - Breakthrough Performer of the Year, showcasing her exceptional talent and growth.

7. Vishal Kotian - Versatile Actor of the Year for his diverse and impactful roles in the industry.

8. Jayati Bhatia, - The Popular Actor in Television.

9. Chitrashi Rawat - Outstanding performance in Chak De India.

10. Anu Aggarwal - Iconic contribution to Indian cinema, marking her enduring influence.

11. Ajay Chopra- The Master Chef, For his culinary expertise and achievements.

12. Meghana Nikade - Emerging Actor of The Year, showcasing promise and talent.

13. Rajesh Puri - Best performance in television comedy, bringing laughter to audiences.

14. Smita Gondkar - Trailblazer of The Year, recognized for her groundbreaking contributions.

15. Raju Rahikwar Jr. SRK - Best Performance artist, showcasing his unique and captivating art.

16. Rishi Bhutani - Most Inspiring actor in a promising role.

17. Sneha Jain - Most Popular Actor-Female In Television, reflecting her widespread appeal.

18. Varun Buddhadev - Best Child Actor of the year, showcasing exceptional talent at a young age.

19. Rohan Mehra - Young Celebrity Icon of the Year, reflecting his rising star power.

20. Het Thakkar - Popular Social Media Star of the Year, making waves online.

21. Myra Singh - Viral Sensation Star of the Year, capturing attention and hearts online.

22. Vashu Jain - MTV Roadies Reality Show Winner 2023, showcasing strength and determination.

23. Araham Sawant- Talented Actor for his amazing performance in the Guns & Gulaabs Series.

24. Forum Vaghela - Trendsetting work in celebrity management.

25. Atharva Karve - An Actor in a Path-Breaking Role, showcasing versatility and innovation.

26. Anurag Dobhal - An Influential Personality of The Year, reflecting his impact on the industry.

27. Ramji Gulati - Most Versatile Artist of The Year Male, showcasing excellence in multiple domains.

28. Priya Raina - Multi-Talented Artist of the Year Female, reflecting her diverse skill set.

29. Chetan Suthar - Talented Actor

All the guests, winners, and nominees were extremely delighted to attend the event. The chief guest and all other attendees took a moment to acknowledge the exceptional efforts taken by the host-Times Applaud, for organising such an event. The team at Times Applaud pioneers in celebrating the trailblazer spirit of exceptional individuals in the country.

