Business News | Tonik Becomes the First Standalone Digital Bank in the Philippines to Achieve Profitability

PRNewswire

Manila [Philippines] / Singapore, May 12: Tonik, the holder of BSP Digital Banking License No. 001 and the Philippines' first standalone digital bank, has reached a defining milestone: sustained profitability. The company generated consolidated positive cash net income (after all costs including cost of risk) in Q1 2026, becoming the first standalone digital bank in the country to do so--and one of the fastest non-ecosystem neobanks globally to reach this point. At the same time, Tonik's regulated bank subsidiary, Tonik Digital Bank, Inc. has also achieved IFRS profitability for the entire Q1 2026.

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- Built on Lending, Not on Users. Powered by the Strongest Unit Economics in Philippine Banking.

This milestone is the direct outcome of a founding choice: to build a credit-led institution, not a user platform.

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A Model Built for Lending, Not Optics

While much of the narrative around the Philippine digital banking market has been defined by user growth, deposits, and payment volumes, Tonik was designed from day one as a lending institution--focused on deploying capital efficiently into consumer credit for the 90% of Filipinos unserved by formal bank lenders. This strategic choice was driven by a simple logic - revenue on a loan client is 20x higher than on a payment client, and credit inclusion is clearly where the remaining gap in the market is, not payment inclusion.

Five years in, that discipline is now showing up in the only metrics that matter: profitability and capital efficiency.

The Numbers That Matter

As of April 2026:

- Loan portfolio: USD 110 million, up 2.3x year-on-year, growth leader- Annualized revenue run-rate: USD 60M+, with 99% from lending- NIM / Lending RAROC: 51% / 25% -- the highest in the banking market- Loan-to-deposit ratio: 82% -- the highest among Philippine digital banks- Net LTV/CAC: 23x -- validating a scaled upsell flywheel engineThese metrics reflect a business built on lending productivity--not user accumulation or idle deposits.

Why the Model Matters

Tonik is the first digital bank in the Philippines to reach profitability without relying on a pre-existing bank, payments, telco, or retail ecosystem. While ecosystem-backed models can accelerate early growth, they often cap long-term scalability--as proven by the fact that most of the world's largest digital banks were built as standalone, balance-sheet-driven institutions.

What Drove Profitability

Three structural decisions underpin this outcome:

AI-driven risk management. Five years of advanced data and underwriting iteration have enabled profitable lending to thin-file borrowers, improving risk-adjusted returns while sustaining growth.

Portfolio mix diversification. Lending is diversified across employer-channel salary-deduction loans, merchant installment network, and digital personal loans. These channels provide structural risk mitigation supporting de-risked unit economics.

Deposit advantage. A BSP license enables retail funding at 3-6%, versus 15%+ for non-bank lenders--creating a structural margin edge on every loan.

CEO Comment

Greg Krasnov, Founder & CEO of Tonik Digital Bank:

"Profitability in digital banking is a function of what you choose not to do. We chose not to chase users as a vanity metric. We chose not to build deposits we couldn't deploy. We built a credit bank--with the best unit economics in the market--and let the income statement follow.

We are now the only player that is both cleanly profitable and structurally positioned with a digital bank deposit license to scale into the $50-100 billion credit gap. That makes us the growth leader today. That is a rare combination, and we intend to press it."

What Comes Next

Tonik enters its next phase as a loan portfolio growth leader among Philippine digital banks, with a model that no longer requires external subsidy to grow. Near-term priorities include expanding employer-channel lending through Tendo, scaling the merchant network, and enhancing revolving credit products to serve a repeat borrower base with an accelerating lifetime customer value flywheel.

About Tonik Digital Bank

Tonik Digital Bank, Inc. holds BSP Digital Banking License No. 001--the first standalone digital banking license issued in the Philippines. It provides personal loans, store installment financing, employer-channel lending, and savings products through a fully digital platform.

Since launch in February 2021, Tonik has grown its loan portfolio to USD 110 million and its revenue run-rate to USD 60M+, reaching cash flow profitability in Q1 2026. For more information visit tonikbank.com

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