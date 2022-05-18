Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Touch a Life (TAL) inaugurated the project Gyan Mandir. The facility consists of a science lab, computer lab, and library situated at Yedeshwar Vidyamandir School at Yedgaon village, Junnar in Pune. Gyan Mandir is spread across 2,640 square feet and benefits 870 students in five schools in the surroundings of Yedgaon. Parikh Foundation contributed to designing and building this facility and Surana Brothers sponsored the computer hardware lab to enable the noble cause of creating a facility where education will reach even in the smallest lane of Junnar Pune. As the world enters the age of digitalization and technology, TAL foundation supports the requirements of children in rural and remote areas to step ahead with the world.

"The social work is commendable" said Sunanda Wakhare, education officer, Pune zilla parishad, who inaugurated the building.

Touch a Life (TAL)

Touch a Life was founded in 2018 by Naresh Surana and Seema Surana, the organisation was built with a motive of reaching out to remote parts of the country and promoting education along with updated digital mediums and technologies. The organization supports education in 34 villages near Pune and expands its reach into many other places. By actively participating with her parents in handling all key aspects of communication, Ms. Riddhi Surana is carrying forward the legacy to a new generation. TAL's primary objective is to use CSR funds and individual donations to provide essential education resources and updated teaching methods to underprivileged and tribal communities. TAL ensures the donor can trace every penny invested by him.

Mission of TAL

TAL envisages a world where children will freely access their right:

-To be educated by teachers well trained for e classroom- Equipped with essential learning materials, technological resources, and health facilities -Empowered to that they have the right to learn, receive, dream, and give back

Through its portal, TAL connects these children to Corporate Partners and vendors who wish to make a difference. They aim to create a collaborative and interconnected environment for all schools, students, and teachers. Ensuring that all students have access to better facilities in their education journey.

ART+ Charity Supply Chain

TAL has created an ART+ ecosystem whereby they guarantee Accountability, Responsibility and Traceability. TAL guarantees 100 per cent transparency in charity supply chains, as well as zero loss delivery processes via the use of digital mediums to connect all members and trace the transaction. Currently, the TAL Ecosystem is connected with 4,364 students, 340 teachers, and 35 schools.

The TAL Platform also acts as a School ERP Solution. By using this Smart School ecosystem (https://touchalife.hk), there is a one click access to schools for sharing their concerns, needs, and progress. Schools upload their needs and in response TAL teams visit the schools to verify the requests made. Once the request is verified, TAL Foundation approves the request and creates a project attaching other beneficiaries whose needs align. At the time of project creation, the sponsors are notified. They can then choose to support these projects, by sponsoring the entire project or even supporting specific beneficiaries within the project scope through TAL digital platforms and become a part of the cause of education access.

TAL focus projects:

-Books for change provides a full set of syllabus-based books to Grade 9 and 10 students in Maharashtra's most destitute and underprivileged villages. 94,964 books have been distributed in the last 4 years where a scanning process for students' id cards is followed and the same is also used for the donor so that they can get the details.

-E-learning Classrooms & Computer training Labs provide technical hardware provision to the partner underprivileged schools across Maharashtra, India.

-Smart School (Road to Digitalization) provides an ERP system in such a way that all data of students (including academic records, attendance, QR-based ID card numbers), teachers, schools, donors, vendors, etc. are included. All the data is systematically captured, and reports of projects/events can be extracted as per specific requirements. Once the system is in place, everyone involved in the system can be assured of the best benefit for sponsors, donors, and students.

Let's touch a life together, Driving change for every child!

