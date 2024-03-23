PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23: Mumbai Nasik Expressway Pvt. Ltd - A Portfolio Company of Interise Trust, in collaboration with Making The Difference-NGO, has upgraded the Primary Health Center in Padgha, Bhiwandi, into an Emergency Center. Serving as a critical hub along the Mumbai Nashik Expressway, the center's transformation addresses the urgent need for enhanced emergency medical services due to frequent road accidents on the highway. Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, the Emergency Center ensures prompt and effective medical assistance to accident victims and other emergencies. This initiative underscores the company's commitment to corporate social responsibility and community welfare.

According to the District Health Officer (DHO), such emergency centers are crucial for timely medical intervention. The partnership between Mumbai Nasik Expressway Pvt. Ltd - A Portfolio Company of Interise Trust and Making The Difference-NGO exemplifies the power of collaboration in driving positive change. This transformative endeavor is poised to save lives and improve the well-being of individuals relying on the expressway.

Distinguished leaders inaugurated the initiative at a ceremony full of hope for better public health. Pawan Kant- CEO of Interise Trust, and Ms Chaaya Devi Shisode- CEO of Zilla Parishad, and other dignitaries jointly cut the ribbon, marking a significant step forward in emergency medical care. Gangadhar Parage- District Health Officer, along with Pushkar Priyadrashi (SBU), Kishore Mahadev Pardeshi (Local Representative), Mangesh Rugale (AGM), Dr. Madhav Waghmare (Medical Officer), Dr. Pravin Parmar (Medical Officer), and Pradeep Ghorpade- Block Development Officer, Bhiwandi witnessed this momentous occasion. Deepak Vishwakarma, founder and president of Making The Difference-NGO, also attended the event and highlighted the need for collaboration to generate positive change. The collective support for this initiative highlights its potential to save lives and improve the well-being of countless people commuting the Mumbai Nashik Expressway.

"They are doing a remarkable job; their provision of high-quality equipment to the Center will undoubtedly elevate our service. This pilot project marks the beginning of a transformative journey, as we've identified eight more PHCs for future development with CSR support. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Interise Trust & Making The Difference - NGO Team for spearheading this wonderful initiative.- " Chhaya Shisode, Chief Executive Officer, Thane Zilla Parishad

"I have personally experienced the tragic loss of my brother due to the absence of adequate medical facilities during an accident. This innovative Public Private Partnership stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to serving the community. It is indeed a profound honor for us to play a role in such a commendable initiative." - Pawan Kant, CEO, Interise Trust

The Mumbai Nasik Expressway Pvt. Ltd - a Portfolio Company of Interise Trust - is renowned for collecting tolls and maintaining the Mumbai Nashik Expressway, a lifeline connecting two major cities. However, beyond its toll booth duties, the company has demonstrated a profound commitment to community welfare by spearheading initiatives to address critical issues such as healthcare accessibility.

Situated strategically along the expressway, the Primary Health Center in Padgha serves as a vital healthcare hub for commuters and locals alike. However, recognising the pressing need for enhanced emergency medical services due to the frequent occurrence of road accidents on the highway, Mumbai Nasik Expressway Pvt. Ltd. took proactive measures to transform the center into an Emergency Center.

Through the collaborative efforts of Mumbai Nasik Expressway Pvt. Ltd. and Making The Difference-NGO, the upgraded Emergency Center now boasts state-of-the-art facilities and equipment necessary to provide prompt and effective medical assistance to accident victims and other emergencies.

The decision to upgrade the Primary Health Center to an Emergency Center underscores the significance of corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives in addressing pressing societal needs. By leveraging its resources and expertise, Mumbai Nasik Expressway Pvt. Ltd. is not only fulfilling its corporate obligations but also making a tangible difference in the lives of countless individuals who rely on the expressway for transportation.

According to the District Health Officer (DHO), the establishment of emergency centers along highways is paramount in ensuring timely medical intervention during emergencies. With the upgraded Emergency Center in Padgha, accident victims and other individuals in need of urgent medical attention can now receive prompt and lifesaving treatment, significantly reducing the risk of fatalities and long-term complications.

This transformative initiative exemplifies the power of collaboration between the private sector and non-profit organisations in driving positive change and improving community well-being. Mumbai Nasik Expressway Pvt. Ltd. continues its commitment to corporate social responsibility. It sets a compelling example for other companies to follow in prioritizing society's welfare.

In conclusion, Mumbai Nasik Expressway Pvt. Ltd., in partnership with Making The Difference-NGO, upgraded the primary health center to an emergency center, marking a significant milestone in enhancing emergency healthcare services along the Mumbai Nashik Expressway. Through collective action and unwavering dedication, this initiative has the potential to save lives and positively impact countless individuals traversing the highway.

For more information, please visit:

http://www.mtdngo.com

