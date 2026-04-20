BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20: As the travel season gains momentum across India, AU Small Finance Bank highlights a notable shift in consumer spending behaviour, with credit cards emerging as a preferred payment tool for travel-related expenses. Driven by convenience, rewarding benefits, and flexible repayment options, more travellers are opting for credit cards to fund their journeys.

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From flight bookings and hotel reservations to dining and local experiences, credit cards are playing a central role in enabling seamless, secure, and cashless travel experiences for Indian consumers.

Surge in Travel Spending Through Credit Cards

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With rising disposable incomes and a growing appetite for experience, travel spending has seen a significant boost. Industry observers note that a large share of these transactions is now being routed through credit cards, especially among urban and digitally savvy users.

The ability to convert high-value spending into manageable repayments, combined with reward points and cashback benefits, has made credit cards a compelling choice during peak travel periods.

Rewards and Benefits Driving Card Usage

One of the key factors influencing this trend is the range of travel-centric benefits offered by credit cards. From airline miles and hotel discounts to complimentary lounge access, these features are encouraging users to rely more on card-based payments.

Consumers planning their vacations are also more inclined to apply credit card options that align with their travel needs, selecting cards that maximize rewards on flights, hotels, and international spending.

Managing Expenses with Smart Credit Card Bill Payment

As spending increases during travel, managing repayments becomes equally important. Financial experts highlight the importance of timely credit card bill payment to avoid penalties and maintain a healthy credit profile.

Many users are leveraging automated credit card bill payment options through mobile banking app and digital platforms to ensure they never miss due dates, even while traveling.

Awareness Around Credit Card Interest Rates

While credit cards do offer convenience, awareness around credit card interest rates is becoming more critical. Revolving credit without timely repayment can lead to significant interest costs, especially after high travel spending.

Consumers are increasingly educating themselves about billing cycles, interest-free periods, and applicable charges to make informed decisions.

Rise of Digital and Instant Credit Access

The growing ease of onboarding has further fueled adoption. Today, users can apply credit card online within minutes, with instant approvals and virtual cards enabling immediate usage for bookings.

Expanding Role of Commercial Credit Card in Business Travel

Beyond individual consumers, businesses are also contributing to the surge in card-based travel spending. The use of commercial credit card solutions is rising among organizations to manage employee travel expenses efficiently.

These cards offer better tracking, expense categorization, and control over corporate spending.

Changing Consumer Behavior During Travel Season

Travel seasons often trigger higher discretionary spending, and credit cards provide flexibility to manage these expenses without immediate financial strain.

Focus on Responsible Usage

As adoption grows, industry experts continue to emphasize responsible usage. Timely credit card bill payment, understanding credit card interest rates, and avoiding unnecessary debt remain key to maximizing the benefits of credit cards.

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