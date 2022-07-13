Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media): Treelife Consulting, a multi-disciplinary professional services firm specializing in core legal, financial, and compliance services has announced its expansion plan by establishing branches in two top-tier cities including Delhi and Bengaluru and more than doubling its total employee count.

The firm has geared up to strengthen its PAN India business, with emphasis on its Mumbai Headquarters. Treelife Consulting has increased its clientele with a string of successes in the startup ecosystem as it increases its footprint in two important cities. Throughout 2021-22, the multi-disciplinary professional services firm provided transaction support services to over 75 startups. And despite the prevalence of the pandemic, Treelife has shown annual growth of 60 per cent, thereby increasing its revenues and resources.

Speaking on the expansion announcement, Garima Mitra, Lawyer, and Co-Founder of Treelife Consulting said, "The industry now has become so vibrant and a number of opportunities are just waiting to be picked up at the right time. This has given us more motivation to endure and build a better setup as well talent of the team. We are already working in full swing, from our headquarters in Mumbai, as well as the new offices in New Delhi and Bengaluru. As we take this gigantic step, we are grateful to everyone who supported us and continues to do so, especially our clients and most importantly, our team. We will stay focused on our tryst of creating an industry for multidisciplinary services."

Jitesh Agarwal, Chartered Accountant and Founder at Treelife Consulting said, "We are all very excited as we have embarked on this journey of harnessing new opportunities. With 60% growth, doubling employee strength, and geographical expansion, we are all set to infuse more energy into the industry. We have been attracting a lot of talent within the space. This will provide a competitive advantage to Treelife. We are confident of not only ramping up our client base but also providing them with niche services and expert advice."

A considerable push for expansion came from Treelife Consulting's existing clients and new leads that sought the firm's professional financial and legal consulting in across India and globally. With professional commitments already in place in all three cities, the organization has already begun operations by means of its newly-hired resources and leadership team members since January 2022. A solid pipeline of clients along with increasing revenues and service requests have propelled the firm to a fast-growth trajectory.

Treelife Consulting was formed with a vision to empower new age businesses and entrepreneurs in their journey by providing them with cutting edge legal and financial services. Within a span of 7 years, Treelife Consulting is currently successfully managing businesses like WhiteHat Jr, CleverTap, Raise Financial Services, Social Alpha, SINE (IIT Bombay), Rentomojo, and Malpani Ventures. With a proven track record of working with 400+ startups across sectors, sizes and skill sets which solved countless problems that are faced by entrepreneurs and investors in their start-up journey, Treelife Consulting gives holistic and quality solutions to the legal and finance department that is the imperative need for them to build the backbone of the start-up ecosystem today.

