Sawan 2022 will begin on July 14 in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand. This month is considered to be an extremely auspicious and holy time for Hindus across the world and is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Many people observe various fasts, rituals and observances to appease Lord Shiva. To begin the celebration of Sawan, and especially while observing the Shravan Somwar Vrat, people often don colourful clothes and make it a point to get Shravan special henna designs. As we prepare to celebrate Sawan 2022, women are sure to already be on the hunt for Best Shravan 2022 Mehendi designs, Sawan 2022 Henna Styles and Shravan Mehndi inspirations. Sawan Month 2022 Dos and Don’ts: From Chanting Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra to Consuming Sattvic Food During Fast, Celebrate Shravana Maas by Following These Rituals.

The Beginners Favorite

This simple yet elegant design is sure to serve the purpose, of this Shravan. All you need to do is get some straight-ish lines, and you are good to go!

For Those Looking For The Newest Trends

The world of Henna is ever-evolving and while we know that minimalist design is in trend. This Mehendi design is sure to be a favourite for anyone looking to indulge in the trend.

Quick CLassic Designs

These sets of designs are the perfect reference for people to choose from. Whether you want something simple or more intricate, there are options for everyone.

This Easy To Follow Design

If you are planning to get your Shravan mehndi done at home, this tutorial is easy to follow and is bound to give you impressive results. Even if you are, in fact, a novice!.

For The Pro-Mehendi Artist

This minimal design requires quite some skills if you want to get the fading effect right. Give this a try to have a Mehendi that is simple yet showcases your Mehendi-making skills instantly! We hope that these Mehendi designs help you celebrate Shravan to the fullest. Happy Sawan 2022!

