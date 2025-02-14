VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 14: Silky, smooth, straight hair is a dream for many, but it often feels achievable only through salon treatments or heating tools. TRESemme, a leading Hair Care innovation brand, has proudly introduced a groundbreaking range of products designed to give you Silky, Straight hair without heat or harsh chemicals. Yes, you heard it right!

This latest addition to TRESemme's collection introduces a simple 4-step hair regime.

Step 1 begins with a rich, creamy ampoule (pre-wash) designed to enhance hair alignment and deliver straight hair (from root to tip).

Step 2 includes a gentle, sulphate-free shampoo that tackles frizz and dryness,

Steo 3 a nourishing mask that deeply hydrates, refines rough edges, and leaves hair smoother and shinier.

Step 4 an innovative finishing serum that provides instant smoothness for a polished look.

Together, these products deliver smooth, perfectly aligned, straight hair with salon quality, allowing you to enjoy this sleek look for up to 100 hours. Inspired by the transformative silk press trend, this range delivers professional-grade sleekness, straight and shiny hair directly to your home, making it effortless to achieve a polished, straight-hair look with the luxurious finish of salon-treated hair.

Speaking about the launch, Sairam Subramanian, Vice President, Hair Care, Unilever said, "At TRESemme, we are always focused on delivering cutting-edge innovations to our consumers in the comfort of their homes. The Silk Press Range embodies this dedication. Formulated with Amino Press [20] technology, it provides an 'at home' hair regime to achieve professional-grade sleek, straight & smooth hair. This range is ideal for those looking for sleek straight hair with no heat & minimum effort, taking everyday hair care to a new professional standard"

The Silk Press Range: Break-through Science, Trend-Inspired, Category first Premium Salon-Style treatment

The TRESemme Silk Press Range is formulated with Amino Press [20] technology that works from within. This amino press technology restores uniformity by pressing amino proteins into the hair shaft from root to tip. This process smoothens deeply from the inside and refines alignment by mending hair cuticles for visibly straighter hair. With consistent use, the range offers progressive benefits, ensuring your hair becomes smoother, shinier, and more manageable over time. Each product in the range, the pre-wash, shampoo, mask, and serum, works together to create a radiant, & sleek finish. Inspired by the belief that straight hair signifies great hair, this collection makes sleek, silky locks more attainable than ever, offering professional-quality results for every beauty enthusiast. These products are available on Nykaa, Myntra, Amazon, Tira, Purplle, Blinkit and other leading e-retailers.

