New Delhi [India], October 9: Trezix, a unified B2B SaaS platform for export and import operations, has launched TrezixOne, a comprehensive suite of AI assistants that empowers trade professionals by automating and streamlining several steps the entire export-import (Exim) process.

This tool ensures human is in loop and at the center of every decision. Guided by the product development framework of prevent, predict, and transform, Trezix One is an intelligent command center for international trade operations, making every decision faster, smarter, and backed by real-time global insights coupled with an organization's own business information.

Trezix One unifies trade data, documents, and decisions into a single source. It includes dual compliance handling, rapid onboarding via pre-configured modules, verticalized compliance intelligence, real-time mapping, ERP integration, and audit and traceability by sector.

At the core of Trezix One is a suite of nine function-specific intelligent assistants, ezAgents, built to streamline every stage of cross-border trade while continuously evolving with data. These AI assistants focus on the entire spectrum of Exim operations, from procurement to compliance, logistics to finance. Every sector comes with unique challenges that require tailored solutions. Trezix One delivers purpose-built AI that provides real-time decision intelligence, process automation, and compliance predictability specifically engineered to solve complex, sector-specific complexity.

Haresh Calcuttawala, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer,Trezix, said, "Global trade has long been slowed by fragmented systems, manual processes, and shifting regulations. But the future is about intelligent assistants that will transform the lives of the people behind global trade.

With Trezix One, we have built an AI-native orchestration engine for helping businesses prevent costly mistakes, predict risks before they hit, and unlock entirely new possibilities to transform cross-border trade. It understands context, adapts in real time, and keeps the human in the loop so that borderless trade becomes simple, compliant, and fast."

Trezix is also collaborating with the International Trade Council to co-develop advanced Certificate of Origin traceability and quality certification validation solutions. These will help businesses proactively avoid trade sanctions, ensure FDA-aligned quality compliance, and maintain complete transparency in global supply chains.

In addition to this launch, Trezix has also introduced its book The Great Trade Reboot: Harnessing Agentic AI for Compliance and Growth, co-authored by its founders Sunil Kharbanda and Haresh Calcuttawala. The book, launched in partnership with the International Trade Council, is now available to Indian readers here. Through decades of trade-policy research and firsthand insight, the authors show how businesses and governments can use intelligent systems to anticipate shocks, automate compliance, and build adaptive supply chains. The book also delves into the shift from liberalization to multipolar blocs, trade-tech revolutions, and evolving regulatory landscapes.

Trezix Software Inc. is a new-age technology company redefining how businesses navigate global trade. Founded in 2020 and incorporated in 2022, Trezix was built with the vision to simplify trade complexity. Trezix creates AI-native trade orchestration solutions that empower enterprises to manage compliance, documentation, supply chain, and cross-border operations with precision, collaboration, and agility. Its platform delivers 100% end to end visibility across the value chain, up to 50-70% efficiency improvements, up to 30-40 savings across the Exim process, and real-time integration that leads to 100% audit proof traceability, enabling businesses to control, collaborate, and comply in their trade operations. With millions of trade transactions powered to date, Trezix is on a mission to become the world's leading export-import platform. https://trezix.io

