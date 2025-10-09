Mumbai, October 9: Today, October 9, 2025, marks the first death anniversary of Ratan Tata, a legendary Indian industrialist, philanthropist and visionary leader. Ratan Tata, who passed away at the age of 86 in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, is fondly remembered for his transformative leadership of the Tata Group, which he expanded into a global conglomerate known for ethical business practices and social welfare. On his death anniversary, LatestLY brings to you some of the most memorable quotes by Ratan Tata on leadership, life and success.

Ratan Tata began his business career by joining the Tata Group in 1962, initially working on the shop floor of Tata Steel. Over the years, he took on various roles, including managing the struggling National Radio and Electronics (NELCO) and working as the Tata Group’s representative in Australia. He joined the board of Tata Sons in 1974 and completed an advanced management program at Harvard Business School in 1975. In 1991, he succeeded J.R.D. Tata as chairman of Tata Sons and began restructuring the group during India's economic liberalization. Ratan Tata Death Anniversary 2025: Nation Pays Tribute to Visionary Leader Who Transformed Indian Industry.

Ratan Tata Quotes

"Power and Wealth Are Not Two of My Main Stakes." – Ratan Tata

"Empathy and Kindness Are the Greatest Strengths a Leader Can Possess." – Ratan Tata

"Take the Stones People Throw at You and Use Them to Build a Monument." – Ratan Tata

"I Don’t Believe in Leaving Things to Luck. I Believe in Hard Work and Preparation." – Ratan Tata

"Ups and Downs in Life Are Very Important to Keep Us Going Because a Straight Line, Even in an ECG, Means We Are Not Alive." – Ratan Tata

"If You Want to Walk Fast, Walk Alone. But if You Want to Walk Far, Walk Together." – Ratan Tata

"None Can Destroy Iron, but Its Own Rust Can. Likewise, None Can Destroy a Person, but Their Own Mindset Can." – Ratan Tata

"Success Is Not Measured by the Position You Hold, but by the Impact You Have on Others." – Ratan Tata

"Leadership Is Not About Being in Charge. It Is About Taking Care of Those in Your Charge." - Ratan Tata

"I Don’t Believe in Taking the Right Decisions, I Take Decisions and Then Make Them Right." - Ratan Tata

Under Ratan Tata's leadership, Tata Group underwent global expansion with high-profile acquisitions including Tetley (2000), Corus Steel (2007), and Jaguar Land Rover (2008). He also launched the Tata Nano in 2008, making it the world's most affordable car. Tata served as chairman until his retirement in 2012 and briefly as interim chairman from 2016 to 2017. His tenure saw Tata Group’s revenue grow over 40 times and profits over 50 times, transforming it into a global conglomerate with a significant international presence.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 09, 2025 10:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).