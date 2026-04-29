Business News | Trivana by GHR USM South Hyderabad's Boutique Villa Community Earns IGBC Pre-Certified Gold Rating

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 29: Trivana, a boutique villa community in South Hyderabad, has now been awarded the IGBC Pre-Certified Gold rating, setting a significant benchmark for the city's villa projects that aim for wellness- and sustainability-led planning, thoughtful design, and future-conscious development. Nestled in Almasguda, Tukkuguda, Trivana offers low-density living and seamless access to Nehru Outer Ring Road and Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

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The project is developed by GHR USM Developers, which brings together GHR Infra's 35+ years of founders' legacy in Hyderabad real estate and USM MyCity, a USA-based real estate firm and a part of the diversified USM group, headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia (with branches in Texas and California), it brings a technology-driven approach to real estate, with a focus on quality, efficiency, and sustainable development.

The villa project stood out for its emphasis on renewable energy systems, ventilation, and nature integration, with east and west-facing orientations, and layouts designed to enhance daylight exposure. The project's amenities include a swimming pool, gymnasium, clubhouse, skating rink, sports courts, step gardens, and dedicated children's play areas -- designed as everyday infrastructure that supports wellness.

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Sustainability Framework to Create Lasting Value for Residents and Environment

Trivana is projected to reduce water consumption by 37% through efficient plumbing fixtures, while also harvesting 100% of rainwater and treating 100% of wastewater generated on site through dedicated treatment systems. Nearly 30% of the site area has been reserved for native vegetation, enhancing the ecological character of the project while promoting responsible water use.

The project's energy strategy is equally forward-looking. A proposed 18.9 kWp renewable energy system has been planned to support 50% of the common area lighting load, complemented by 100% LED lighting in common spaces and building envelope measures that help reduce heat gain and improve thermal comfort. To foster healthier indoor environments, the development also incorporates low-VOC paints and adhesives, natural ventilation, daylight-conscious design, HCFC-free refrigerants, and halon-free fire systems.

Further strengthening its environmental credentials, Trivana integrates GreenPro-certified materials accounting for 53% of the total material cost, alongside recycled-content materials, eco-friendly wood, and an organic waste converter system with a capacity of 100 kg per day to process 100% of wet waste. Together, these initiatives shape a community that is as mindful as it is modern, and as responsible as it is refined.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Karteesh Reddy M, CEO, GHR Infra, said, "The IGBC Pre-Certified Gold recognition stands as a testament to our project's thoughtful approach to green living. It highlights Trivana's alignment with progressive building principles across water conservation, energy efficiency, site planning, sustainable materials, waste management, and occupant well-being. The future of housing is certainly about excelling in design and providing quality living experience -- all done with a responsible commitment towards sustainability."

About GHR Infra:

GHR Infra is a Hyderabad-based real estate developer built on the core philosophy of Building Responsibly. Backed by 35+ years of legacy through our founders in residential, villa, commercial, and hospitality developments, GHR Infra has independently constructed over 41.5 lakh sq. ft. of premium residential space. With landmark projects like The Cascades Neopolis, GHR Callisto, and GHR Titania, we proudly serve 1895+ happy customers through a growing portfolio of 2,869 apartments and 150+ villas in gated communities--while actively expanding our future project pipeline.

About USM MyCity

USM MyCity is a real estate development company founded around 1999 as part of the diversified USM Group. The company specializes in customized single-family homes built using innovative construction techniques and has expanded its capabilities into commercial spaces. With operations spanning over 18 countries, headquartered in Virginia, USM MyCity owns hundreds of acres across the U.S.A. for development. Through its growing presence in India, the company is introducing modular and sustainable construction technologies for premium villa projects, while continuing to create thoughtfully planned developments that align with evolving market needs and long-term stakeholder value.

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