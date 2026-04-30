DJ Wedding Noise Kills 140 Chickens in UP’s Sultanpur, Poultry Owner Blames ‘Deafening Music’

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A bizarre and alarming incident has surfaced from Sultanpur, where a poultry farm owner has alleged that loud DJ music during a wedding procession led to the sudden death of 140 chickens.

The incident took place on the night of April 25, when a wedding procession passed through a village near the farm. The procession, linked to a local resident’s family celebration, featured a DJ system playing music at extremely high volume.

Sabir Ali, owner of Sabir Ali Poultry Farm, claimed that the procession moved past his farm around 9:30 PM. According to him, the loud music triggered panic among the birds, ultimately leading to mass deaths. Bird Flu in Andhra Pradesh: State Govt Issues Health Advisory and Sets Up Containment Zones After Nearly 90 Birds Die Within 2 Days.

In his police complaint, Ali stated, “The noise was so intense that the chickens got frightened and died.” He alleged that the high-decibel sound created severe stress among the poultry, which they could not withstand.

Following the complaint, police have registered a case against a DJ operator identified as Kavi Yadav from Parsipur. Authorities are now investigating whether the sound system violated permissible noise limits and if it directly contributed to the deaths. Pilibhit Fire: At Least 4,200 Chicks Die After Blaze at Poultry Farm in Uttar Pradesh, Video Surfaces.

Experts note that birds are highly sensitive to sudden loud sounds. Intense noise can trigger extreme stress responses, sometimes leading to cardiac arrest in poultry. Such incidents, while rare, highlight the potential impact of noise pollution on animals.

The case has sparked debate over the use of loud DJ systems in public celebrations, especially in residential and rural areas. While weddings are often marked by music and festivities, this incident raises serious concerns about unchecked sound levels and their unintended consequences.

No official response has yet been issued by the DJ operator or the family involved in the wedding procession. Meanwhile, the poultry farm owner has blamed the entire loss on the excessive noise, as the investigation continues.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 10:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).