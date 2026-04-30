Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa, UEFA Europa League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online

UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: English football takes centre stage in Europe on 30 April 2026, as Nottingham Forest host Aston Villa at the City Ground for the first leg of their UEFA Europa League 2025-26 semi-final. This rare all-Premier League European clash marks a historic milestone for Forest, who are appearing in their first major continental semi-final in over four decades. Meanwhile, Unai Emery’s Aston Villa aim to cement their status as tournament favourites. Fans can follow the action via various live streaming and television platforms. UCL 2025–26: Julian Alvarez Leapfrogs Lionel Messi To Become Fastest Argentinian to 25 UEFA Champions League Goals.

Where To Watch Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa?

For viewers in India, the match will be available to stream live on the Sony LIV app and website. While traditional television broadcast details vary, Sony Sports Network remains the primary rights holder for UEFA competitions in the region.

In the United Kingdom, the match will be televised live on TNT Sports 3, with digital streaming available via the discovery+ platform. Fans in the United States can follow the action on Paramount+. Viewers searching for free live streaming options legally can look for regional free-to-air broadcast partners listed on UEFA.tv (in markets without exclusive broadcast deals). UCL 2025–26: Paris Saint-Germain Take Slender Lead After 5–4 Win Over Bayern Munich in First-Leg Semifinal Goal-Fest.

Match Fact

Category Information Fixture Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa (First Leg) Competition UEFA Europa League 2025–26 Semi-Final Date Thursday, 30 April 2026 (May 1 IST) Kick-off Time 00:30 AM IST Venue The City Ground, Nottingham IND TV Channel TNT Sports 1 IND Live Stream Sony Liv Referee Slavko Vinčić (Slovenia)

Nottingham Forest have enjoyed a fairy-tale run in this year’s competition. After navigating a challenging group stage, they overcame Portuguese giants Porto in the quarter-finals to secure their place in the final four. The atmosphere at the City Ground is expected to be electric, as the "Garibaldi" look to take a crucial lead to Birmingham for the second leg.

Aston Villa, veterans of European competition under the tutelage of Unai Emery, enter the fixture following a convincing aggregate victory over Bayer Leverkusen. Currently sitting third in the Premier League, Villa have balanced their domestic and European ambitions effectively, with Ollie Watkins and Morgan Rogers leading a potent attacking line that has averaged over two goals per game in the Europa League this season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 10:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).