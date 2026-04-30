UP Muslim Cricketer Faces Allegations of Forced Religion Conversion; Netizens Link Sameer Rizvi and Yesha Sagar to Rumours

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Social media platforms have been abuzz, with unverified allegations concerning a domestic cricketer from Uttar Pradesh. After a journalist's tweet, speculative posts on platform 'X' have attempted to link Sameer Rizvi, currently playing for Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2026, and sports presenter Yesha Sagar to a series of unfounded rumours regarding forced religious conversion. However, a review of official records and recent reports suggests these claims are a result of identity confusion and the escalation of earlier dating gossip. You can find the Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match scorecard here.

The recent stir appears to have intensified following a resurgence of dating rumours involving Rizvi and Sagar that first gained traction on Reddit in early April 2026. While those initial reports were limited to lighthearted speculation about the pair’s personal lives, the narrative has shifted significantly in the last 24 hours.

Journalist Opens Pandora's Box

उत्तर प्रदेश के एक मुस्लिम क्रिकेटर का एक हिंदू महिला एंकर (चैनल की नहीं, लीग में एंकरिंग करने वाली) से अफेयर चल रहा है। एंकर की एक दोस्त ने बताया क्रिकेटर कहता है कि जब तक मैं प्रैक्टिस करके आता हूं तब तक आयतें याद कर लो। वो कहता है कि अब तुम किसी क्रिकेटर से हाथ नहीं मिलाओगी।… — Abhishek Tripathi / अभिषेक त्रिपाठी (@abhishereporter) April 30, 2026

Netizens have begun circulating posts alleging a 'forced conversion' angle, though no formal police complaint, First Information Report (FIR), or official statement has been issued by the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) or any law enforcement agency regarding the 22-year-old cricketer. Two Delhi Capitals Fans, Abhav and Yagya Bhatia, Die in Road Accident; IPL Franchise Mourns the Demise of DC Toli Members.

Fan Claims Cricketer To Be Sameer Rizvi

🚨 Biggest allegation against Sameer Rizvi for forcing the conversion of his rumored girlfriend Yasa Sagar 😱 This massive report has emerged from sports journalist Abhishek Tripathi. According to the report, a UP cricketer—and by connecting the dots, it is probably Sameer… pic.twitter.com/YXU48pNUoI — Sonu (@Cricket_live247) April 30, 2026

User Speculates Couple To Be Sameer Rizvi and Yesha Sagar

समीर रिज़वी येशा सागर कनाडा की येशा सागर की एक भी बिकनी पिक अब उनके इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर नहीं है। पहले थोक के भाव थीं। डिलीट हो गईं अब। और उनकी समीर रिज़वी के साथ की एक 4फोटो अभी ही दिखी थी https://t.co/FBeJHonRAl — Exx Cricketer (@old_cricketer) April 30, 2026

Another User Identifies Couple

Sameer Rizvi, Yesha Sagar. Thanks me later. https://t.co/pwyNBD2W42 — कट्टर INDIA समर्थक 🦁🇮🇳 ™ (@KKRWeRule) April 30, 2026

Sameer Rizvi, Yesha Sagar?

Is it Sameer Rizvi and Yesha Sagar ? 👀 https://t.co/UjslzTPA0u pic.twitter.com/0vh40oxlLA — Rupesh Kumar (@drona_17) April 30, 2026

Both Rizvi and Sagar have maintained their professional commitments throughout the week. Rizvi remains a key part of the Delhi Capitals squad, while Sagar continues her work as a prominent cricket host and model. Neither party has issued a formal response to the latest viral claims, which industry experts describe as a typical example of 'viral misinformation' targeting young athletes during high-visibility tournaments.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 10:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).