Karnataka Rape-Murder Case: Man Gets Life Sentence for Killing Girlfriend Who Came to Celebrate His Birthday

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Hassan, April 30: A court in Karnataka's Hassan city on Thursday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping and murdering his girlfriend in a brutal case reported in 2018. The 3rd Additional Sessions Court in Hassan delivered the verdict, convicting the accused, Praveen, for se*ually assaulting and killing his girlfriend, who had come to celebrate his birthday, and the sentence. Karnataka Minor Gang Rape Case: 8 Arrested in Mangaluru After Alleged Sexual Assault Filmed and Circulated on Social Media.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place on April 22, 2018, near Kalkere village in Hassan taluk. Praveen, a resident of Hadlagere, lured the victim by pretending that he was in love with her. When she visited him to celebrate his birthday, he allegedly raped her and later strangled her to death. Following the incident, the Hassan rural police registered a case, conducted an investigation and filed a charge sheet before the court. After a detailed trial, the court found Praveen guilty. In addition, the court sentenced the second accused, Thammanna, to two years of rigorous imprisonment for destruction of evidence. Karnataka Rape-Murder Case: Accused Stabbed Minor Victim 19 Times in Neck, Chest and Private Parts After Sexual Assault; Gory Details Emerge in Autposy Report.

In August 2025, the 4th Additional District and Sessions Court at Bhadravathi sentenced two people, including a woman, to death and another to seven years in prison in connection with the 2016 murder of a schoolteacher in Bhadravathi. The convicts were Lakshmi, 29, her lover Krishnamurthy alias Kitti, 30, and Shivaraju alias Shivu, 32, all residents of NTB Road, Jannapura, Bhadravathi. According to Bhadravathi police, Lakshmi, a government school teacher, married Imtiyaz Ahmed at Kalaburagi in 2011. On July 7, 2016, she killed her husband by hitting him with an iron rod. Krishnamurthy and Shivraju assisted her in disposing of his body in a canal.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 10:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).