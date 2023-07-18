BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], July 18: Building onto its commitment of turning houses into homes with world-class innovation, Versuni, formerly known as Philips Domestic Appliances, announced strategic expansion into the Home Safety Products. The end-to-end solutions comprising three smart security cameras and a user-friendly Home Safety app, makes this the latest addition in an extensive range of Philips’ offerings across Kitchen Appliances, Garment Steamers, and Home Care in India. The move further strengthens brand’s commitment towards making everyday life of consumers – better, easier, healthier, and now even safer.

Philips Home Safety solutions offers homeowners a range of benefits, combining Artificial Intelligence, user-friendliness, and reliability. With smart capabilities, the Philips Smart Security Cameras can effectively differentiate between motion, noise, and people, reducing false alarms and providing accurate alerts. The products offer 24/7 control, that allows viewing, recording, or responding to security events from anywhere, enabling users to look after their loved ones, even when they are away from home. The set-up and use of these cameras is extremely simple, supported by Virtual Assistance which can be done by the consumers in three simple steps. The commitment to security is further reinforced by video analysis taking place on the device itself, ensuring data privacy. AES-128 encryption, at the same level as is used by banks, safeguards videos even if the SD card is removed, while app-level biometric recognition protects against unauthorized access. As a testament to the trust, quality and durability associated with the Philips’ household products, the new home security cameras range come with a remarkable 2-year warranty.

Commenting on the expansion, Gulbahar Taurani, MD & CEO, Philips Domestic Appliance, India Subcontinent, said, “We are thrilled to take forward & strengthen the trust that people have on Philips’ range of home appliances with our foray into the Home Safety business. With a growing demand for heightened safety and protection in families, our comprehensive range of Philips Smart Security Cameras provide round-the-clock control and peace of mind. Through the integration of cutting-edge technology, user-friendly interfaces, and a steadfast commitment to data privacy, our objective is to make each aspect of homes better and simpler. At Versuni, we are on a mission to turn houses into homes and the homes into places people love and feel secure in.” The new range of Philips Smart Security Cameras come in three models:

- Philips Smart Indoor WiFi Camera (HSP1000) offers 24/7 control on the move via the app, enhanced day and night vision (2MP), motion detection, live view, two-way communication feature, and an anti-theft alarm system, providing smart alerts along with easy DIY installation.

- Philips Smart 360° WiFi Indoor Security Camera (HSP3500), with its 360° view and enhanced 2K clarity (3MP), also incorporates motion detection, live-view, two-way communication feature, anti-theft alarm system, smart alerts, and hassle-free DIY installation.

- Lastly, Philips Smart 360° WiFi Indoor Security Camera (HSP3800) offers a 360° view, live view, two-way communication including enhanced day and color night vision (2MP) for clear view, motion detection with spotlight, an anti-theft alarm system, smart alerts, easy communication, and weatherproof IP65 Rating for clear vision even during rains.

Philips Home Safety is committed to providing comprehensive support to its consumers after purchase and offers self-initiated support materials, such as a quick start guide and troubleshoot videos. Consumers can also contact the virtual assistance team via phone, WhatsApp, or email, with a 7-day Call-Centre support available in six languages. For anyone who need in-person assistance, there is network of over 250 service centres across India. Additionally, in case of any technical issue, there is an option of at-home camera replacement (within 48 hours) available across seven priority cities namely NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, and Bengaluru. The Philips Smart Home Security Cameras - HSP 1000, HSP 3500 and HSP 3500 are now available for purchase at Rs 3,295, Rs 5,295 and Rs 7,795 respectively on Amazon and Philips Domestic Appliances online store.

