VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 23: Tutorac, a half-a-million-dollar seed-funded education technology company, has announced the official launch of its IT training marketplace, positioning the platform as a digital bridge between learners and tutors, colleges and academia, as well as industry and corporate subject matter experts.

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Launched in January 2026, the marketplace is now open to IT trainers and learners globally. The platform is designed to bring together educators, students, and working professionals into a unified ecosystem focused exclusively on technology skills and career-oriented learning.

A Marketplace Connecting Education and Industry

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Tutorac's newly launched marketplace is built to close the gap between academic learning and real-world industry requirements. By connecting colleges and independent trainers with corporate experts, the platform creates a collaborative environment where knowledge exchange is aligned with current technology trends.

Through this ecosystem, IT tutors -- referred to by the company as trainers -- can onboard to the platform, offer specialized courses, and engage directly with learners. Students and professionals can explore a wide range of IT programs, enroll in courses, and gain access to expert-led instruction designed to enhance employability and practical competence.

The platform acts as a centralized hub where academia and industry intersect, enabling institutions and professionals to contribute to a continuously evolving learning marketplace.

Expanding Access to Specialized IT Training

Tutorac's launch reflects a growing demand for focused, skills-based IT education. Unlike general online learning portals, the platform concentrates exclusively on technology training, allowing learners to access curated programs that respond to rapid digital transformation across industries.

The marketplace model supports interactive learning formats, flexible course structures, and direct engagement between tutors and learners. This approach helps create personalized learning experiences while encouraging trainers to develop up-to-date, industry-relevant content.

By opening the platform to a global community of trainers and learners, Tutorac aims to expand access to high-quality IT education and foster continuous professional development.

Strengthening the IT Learning Ecosystem

With its marketplace now live, Tutorac is positioning itself as an ecosystem builder in the technology education sector. The platform's integrated structure supports collaboration among educators, institutions, and corporate stakeholders, helping to align training outcomes with workforce needs.

The company's seed funding has supported the development and launch of this marketplace infrastructure, enabling scalable course delivery and user engagement. As adoption grows, Tutorac plans to further enhance platform capabilities and expand its global network of trainers and learners.

Through its marketplace launch, Tutorac seeks to redefine how IT education is delivered by creating a connected, accessible, and industry-aligned platform. The company aims to play a key role in shaping the future of technology training by bringing together diverse participants in a single digital learning environment.

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