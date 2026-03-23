New Delhi, March 23: Adobe on Monday announced the appointment of Shamik Basu as Vice President, Creative Products Group in India, as part of its push to strengthen local innovation and leadership. Based in Noida, Basu will lead Adobe India’s engineering and product management teams and report to Ely Greenfield.

He will also be part of the company’s India leadership team focused on driving growth and innovation in the country. "India is a priority market for Adobe and key to advancing intelligent, creator-first experiences at scale," Greenfield said. He also highlighted the role of India teams across design, imaging, video and AI-led initiatives such as Firefly. Vinay Muralidhar Tonse Appointed Yes Bank CEO and MD; As RBI Approves Appointment of Veteran Banker, Know All About Him.

Basu said he looks forward to working with teams in India and globally to build next-generation creative technology experiences, especially as AI reshapes the industry. In his new role, he will work closely with global teams on key products including Adobe Firefly, Photoshop, Illustrator, Lightroom and Premiere Pro, while strengthening India’s strategic role across creativity and productivity offerings, the software firm said. Basu joins Adobe after a career spanning over three decades building large-scale software platforms.

Most recently, he was with Microsoft, where he led initiatives focused on performance, reliability and AI-driven user experiences. Adobe, which started operations in India in 1997, has grown into a major hub for the company, with over 8,000 employees across multiple campuses, contributing significantly to its global innovation efforts. Following the announcement, shares of Adobe Inc were trading nearly 1 per cent higher at $248.15 in US markets on the Nasdaq. Zomato Appoints Aditya Mangla as CEO of Its Food Ordering and Delivery Business.

Earlier, the firm said its long-serving chief executive, Shantanu Narayen, will step down after nearly two decades in the role. "Narayen will transition from the CEO role after a successor is appointed, but will remain as board chair to support the leadership change," it said. Moreover, the board has formed a special committee to oversee the search process, considering both internal and external candidates.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2026 12:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).