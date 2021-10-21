Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 21 (ANI/Newsvoir): TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world, has been recognised in the category 'Outstanding Renewable Energy User' at the Third Edition of India Green Energy Award 2020 by the Indian Federation of Green Energy (IFGE). The company has won this award as an acknowledgement of its sustainable efforts to increase the usage of alternative power sources in renewable energy to ensure long-term energy security and stability.

India Green energy Awards - An Initiative of IFGE - is an effort to recognize & highlight the impact & importance of Green Energy for the future of humankind. The jury evaluated 46 participants across sectors for the award recognizing the efforts towards establishing a sustainable energy ecosystem. Jury for the prestigious award consisted of top-level domain experts from the green energy sector nominated by relevant Ministries, Departments, Agencies, Industries, Media Experts. The award was presented by dignitaries Shri Nitin Gadkari, Hon'ble Minister, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India and Shri Bhagwanth Khuba, Hon'ble Minister of State, New and Renewable Energy, Chemicals and Fertilizers.

Energy conservation can be achieved by optimising equipment efficiency and integrating technology in all the plant run processes. At TVS Motor, these consistent efforts have ensured that specific power consumption has been reduced by 15% and specific fuel consumption has been reduced by 20% over the years. Such focused initiatives towards reducing carbon footprint started in 2013 with reduction of direct emission as the first step, followed by incorporation of renewable energy [wind and solar] towards ideal state image of RE 100. These renewable energy initiatives resulted in a CO2 emission reduction of about 58,812 tons during 2020-21.

Additionally, the company has augmented the 5.9 MW rooftop solar photovoltaic [PV] capacity and invested in wind power of 35 MW in Group Captive Mode. In 2020-21, renewable energy contributed to 84% of overall company power consumption. TVS Motor Company has undertaken holistic green initiatives across its manufacturing units - zero discharge plants, water recycling, design for recyclability, rainwater harvesting and biodiversity conservation in and around its factories in India.

