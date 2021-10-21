Dr. Charles Sophy is a Beverly Hills board-certified psychiatrist and ‘shrink to the stars’ with over 35 years of experience. Dr. Sophy is board certified in three clinical specialties: Adult Psychiatry, Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, and Family Practice. His expertise and advice is highly sought-after by celebrities in Hollywood and around the country. Some of his previous celebrity clients include Paris Hilton, Mel B, Michael Jackson, Dr. Dre and as well as many other high-profile clients.

Dr. Sophy maintains a private practice in Beverly Hills and is a clinical instructor at the University of California, Los Angeles Neuro-Psychiatric Institute. He is also the Medical Director for the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), the nation's largest Child Welfare System, where he has developed and over sought the medical and mental health systems for all children at risk of or entering the foster care system.

In 2010, he wrote a book called “Side-To-Side”, where he introduces a revolutionary program to help mothers and daughters learn to navigate and resolve even their most volatile conflicts, taking their relationship to a new level of understanding, love, and respect.

When he’s not treating patients, the remainder of his time is spent lecturing across the country and guest appearing on many national TV shows and podcasts.

Most notably, Dr. Sophy often appears as an expert guest on “Dr. Phil”, where he is also a member of the advisory board. He’s been featured on shows like “Entertainment Tonight”, “Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew”, "Larry King Live," and "The Today Show". Dr. Sophy is one of the most highly sought after psychiatrists in Hollywood. Back in 2007, he was a trusted advisor to Paris Hilton, when she spent time in prison. He also advised Dr. Dre and his wife during their divorce case.

Dr. Sophy's Internet following has grown rapidly through social media pages. His Instagram has a following of over 100k, where he often posts videos discussing his opinion about current events and takes questions from fans. His expert advice can also be viewed on Videojug.com where he serves as their Child Mental Health expert.

Below we asked Dr. Sophy some questions about his past and what new projects he’s working on:

Could you tell us a little bit about you and the work you do?

My name is Dr. Charles Sophy. I am a Board-Certified Child, Adolescent, Adult Psychiatrist as well as a Family Practitioner.

I have been the Medical Director for the LA County Department of Child and Family Services for the past 20 years- the largest Child Abuse/Welfare system in the USA. I developed and over sought the medical and mental health systems for any child at risk of or entering the foster care system.

I also have had a private psychiatric practice for the past 20 years and have been on many television shows as an expert. Most recently, I am a regular on the Dr. Phil Show.

No matter what capacity I find my skills being utilized, the bottom-line is that I help others identify and make a plan to address whatever issues seem to be blocking them from a higher level of life.

How did you know you wanted to help people?

I have always been very intuitive from a young age. That skill coupled with hard work on every level has yielded great outcomes and has continued to keep me incentivized to always help others.

What is the most rewarding part of your job?

The most rewarding part of my job is to see the smile on the face and in the heart of someone I have truly helped and improved their quality of life.

What’s the secret to getting to the core of people’s problems?

There is no true secret other than your own intuition as well as knowing yourself. You cannot identify anyone’s issues unless you’ve been able to identify your own and address them completely. Otherwise, it’s the blind leading the blind.

When/how did you start working with Dr. Phil?

I started working with Dr. Phil approximately 10 years ago. We started slowly as we built our trust in friendship as well as our professional relationship. Over the last 10 years we have built a lot of trust and respect for each other. We have been fortunate enough to be in a position where we could combine skills and help millions and millions of people both in the studio and on air.

Do you have any big projects coming up?

Yes, I have several big projects around the corner. I am working with several production companies to develop a show in which I will address helping others, specifically families, as they deal with real life issues that have only ramped up since the pandemic.

I also have a book that will be coming out at the beginning of 2022. It will be published by Simon and Schuster, and it will focus on parenting from my perspective as the medical Director of the largest child welfare system in the country and working in a private practice that is riddled with wealth and confusion.