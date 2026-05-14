Business News | TVS Motor Records 30% Growth in Revenue and 40% Growth in Operating PBT in FY 2025-26

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 14: TVS Motor Company posted highest ever revenue for the financial year 2025-26 at Rs. 47,270 Crores registering a growth of 30% as against Rs. 36,251 Crores recorded in 2024-25.

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Operating EBITDA for the year at 12.9% improved by 60 bps over the last year. The Company's Operating PBT for the year ended March 2026 grew by 40% at Rs. 4,975 Crores as compared to Rs. 3,563 Crores reported during previous year.

During the year, the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on March 24, 2026 declared an interim dividend of Rs. 12 per equity share (1,200%), involving an aggregate payout of Rs. 570 Crores for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. Further during the year, the Company also allotted 4 fully paid bonus Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Share (NCRPS) having a face value of Rs. 10 each for every equity share held, amounting to Rs. 1,900 Crores, with the maturity date of September 01, 2026.

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SALES FY 2025-26During the year ended March 2026, the overall two and and three-wheeler sales of TVS Motor, grew by 24% at 58.89 Lakh units as against 47.44 Lakh units in the year 2024-25. Motorcycles sales during the fiscal year grew by 24% recording 27.13 Lakh units as against 21.95 Lakh unit in the year ended March 2025. Scooter sales during the fiscal year grew by 27% at 24.13 Lakh units as against 19.04 Lakh units in the year ended March 2025.

Electric vehicles grew by 33% registering sales of 3.71 Lakh units in the year 2025-26 as against 2.79 Lakh units during 2024-25. TVS Motor now has more than 9 Lakh delighted EV customers.

Three-wheeler sales for the fiscal year grew by 63% at 2.19 Lakh units in the year ended March 2026 as against 1.35 Lakh units in the year ended March 2025.

Q4 - PERFORMANCE

In the quarter ended March 2026, TVS Motor achieved highest ever quarterly revenue of Rs. 12,808 Crores.

During the quarter under review, the operating EBITDA margin is at 13.1%, as against normalised EBITDA of 12.5% in Q4 2024-25, representing a YoY improvement of 60bps. In the previous year 2024-25, the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) benefit pertaining to the full year was recognised in Q4 2024-25, resulting in a revenue of Rs. 9,550 Crores and operating EBITDA margin of 14.0%. Excluding the PLI benefit attributable to earlier quarters in Q4 2024-25, the normalised EBITDA was at 12.5% in Q4 2024-25 and the normalized revenue grew by 36% in Q4 2025-26.

SALES Q4 2025-26

The overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales including International Business grew by 28% at 15.60 Lakh units in the quarter ended March 2026 as against 12.16 Lakh units registered in the quarter ended March 2025. Motorcycle sales for the quarter ended March 2026 grew by 23% registering 6.93 Lakh units as against 5.64 Lakh units in quarter March 2025. Scooter sales for the quarter ended March 2026 grew by 32% registering 6.60 Lakh units as against 5.02 Lakh units in the fourth quarter of 2024-25.

Electric vehicles grew by 51% registering sales of 1.15 Lakh units in the quarter ended March 2026 as against 0.76 Lakh units during the quarter ended March 2025.

Three-wheeler sales for the quarter under review grew by 65% registering 0.60 Lakh units as against 0.37 Lakh units in the fourth quarter of 2024-25.

About TVS Motor CompanyTVS Motor Company (BSE:532343 and NSE: TVSMOTOR), part of TVS Venu Group, is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through sustainable mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of trust, value, and passion for customers, it takes pride in making internationally accepted products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. TVS Motor is the only two-wheeler company to have won the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for four consecutive years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiary in the personal e-mobility space, TVS Ebike Company AG, has a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 90 countries in which we operate.

For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.

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