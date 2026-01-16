PNN

New Delhi [India], January 16: The School of Design, Rishihood University, hosted an engaging and insightful Masterclass by acclaimed animation filmmaker Vaibhav Kumaresh, Founder of Vaibhav Studios, offering students a rare behind-the-scenes look into the world of stop-motion and experimental animation.

Vaibhav Kumaresh is widely regarded as one of India's most influential animation creators, known for iconic works such as Lamput, Simpoo, the Vodafone ZooZoo ads, and memorable campaigns for Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network, Eveready Batteries, Clinic Plus, and several other brands that have shaped India's contemporary visual culture.

The session was part of the ongoing lecture series organised by the School of Design, Rishihood University, for new and existing learners, including students pursuing a Minor in Design.

"Animation is not about tools or technology alone; it begins with observation, empathy, and honesty in storytelling. Most of my ideas started as rough sketches inspired by everyday life," said Vaibhav Kumaresh, speaking to students during the masterclass.

During the session, Kumaresh introduced students to the concept of animatics and highlighted the importance of strong storyboarding in animation. He explained how stop-motion animation demands absolute consistency in scale and movement, with puppets constructed using aluminium wire to enable precise frame-by-frame motion. He elaborated on how, unlike digital animation, every element in stop motion is physically created from hand-embroidered characters to detailed props and sets requiring careful decisions on framing, lighting, camera angles, colour, and atmosphere.

"Whatever appears in the frame must exist physically. Once the set is ready, the camera becomes your storyteller, deciding what the audience should see, feel, and focus on," Kumaresh explained.

Sharing insights from his work on celebrated campaigns, Kumaresh spoke about the making of the Vodafone ZooZoo ads. He also discussed his creative collaborations with Nickelodeon, where animation took unconventional forms using paper cut-outs, food items, ink on paper, and mixed materials to capture the channel's youthful energy and visual identity.

He emphasised that not every animation needs a conventional story, citing examples where rhythm, emotion, and visual engagement were enough to create impact.

One of the highlights of the masterclass was the story behind Lamput, the globally popular animated series. Kumaresh revealed how the concept initially rejected was later adopted by Cartoon Network, where it evolved into a viral success due to its language-free, universally relatable format.

Alongside commercial success, Kumaresh spoke about his commitment to social-impact projects, including animations on environmental conservation and mental health awareness, underscoring the role of animation as a powerful medium for social change.

The session concluded with Kumaresh sharing insights into his upcoming animated feature film 'Return of the Jungle', slated for Summer 2026, a project that took nearly 18 years to develop.

Reflecting on the session, Pritam Lenka, Program Director, School of Design, Rishihood University, said:

"Masterclasses like these bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world practice. Vaibhav Kumaresh's journey and approach to animation offered our students invaluable insights into craft, perseverance, and creative integrity."

The masterclass reinforced Rishihood University's commitment to industry-integrated, experiential learning, inspiring students to view animation as a medium with the potential to create meaningful global impact.

About: Rishihood University

Rishihood University is reimagining higher education as a force for national transformation. It shapes learners for personal growth, professional excellence, and public impact in an industry-integrated, values-first learning environment. With an interdisciplinary approach that integrates technology, entrepreneurship, design, mental wellness, and public policy; Rishihood aims to create a new generation of conscious professionals.

