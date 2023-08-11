SRV Media

New Delhi [India], August 11: Over the past year, Tyke, the company which stands as a trailblazing investment platform, revolutionising the Indian investment landscape, has witnessed an increase in investments with an astounding growth. Following this phenomenal growth story, Tyke Investment has set the ambitious goal of facilitating transactions worth Rs. 1,000 Crore this year. Behind this robust growth trajectory and expansion plan lies the innovative financial solutions that the fintech company has provided to retail investors, consumers, as well as the Start-ups & SMEs by enabling seamless service in alternative investment space.

A cursory glance at Tyke's offering suffices to understand the company's journey and the way ahead. What makes the venture a leading financial platform in India is the fact that it provides investors with unparalleled investment opportunities as well as ensures that SMEs thrive in an ecosystem which fuels their growth. More importantly, given Tyke's one-of-a-kind model that aids retail investors to begin their angel investment journey in the start-ups of their choice starting at just Rs 5000, the company has, in the last year, witnessed steady growth in its user base.

To illustrate Tyke Investment's relentless efforts in breaking down barriers and democratising access to new asset classes, a snapshot of the company's growth suffices: a simple Q1 2022 v/s Q1 2023 analysis shows an impressive 4X YOY Growth in Business, validating the company's position as a leading Investment platform. The growth rate and the expanding user base are a testament to the trust and confidence the user has placed in Tyke, underscoring Tyke's commitment to value creation.

Befitting the immense economic projections India is striving to achieve in the coming year, Tyke is resolved to solidify its position at the forefront of innovative financial instruments, an emerging space in the financial sector. By facilitating access to capital for emerging businesses, Tyke is resolved to play a significant role in fostering economic growth in India. Further, the platform reckons that its impact extends beyond being just an investment platform, becoming instrumental in creating new job opportunities. "Take, for example, the vibrant and dynamic Tech Business community in India, which serves as a crucial engine for job creation and economic prosperity. By aiding promising players in the Tech Business sector, in a way, Tyke achieves a triple effect: securing easy funding for the business, affordable investment for the investor, and the resultant job creation for the ever-expanding." said, Karan Mehra, Co-Founder & CEO at Tyke, elaborating the vision of the fintech platform.

On the note of job creation, he further added, "India added 8 unicorns in just the first 2 months of 2023 and now has over 110 unicorns, as per Venture Intelligence. Similarly, IVCA-EY says that Indian start-ups raised $3.7 billion in funding in January 2023, which means a 3x increase over January 2022. Such growth is directly linked to multiplying job opportunities, given that emerging businesses that employ 1.3 million people are expected to double that number. Nasscom, in Feb 2023, has projected a whopping 2.5 crore jobs in start-ups by 2030."

In a similar vein, while speaking about the platform's potential, Karan Mehra commented on the future of the Indian start-up community and its expected contribution to the country. He said, "The alternative investment industry, which includes platforms like Tyke, holds immense potential for driving economic growth and fostering innovation. In mature start-up ecosystems globally, alternative investment platforms have been instrumental in supporting entrepreneurship, attracting diverse investment, and accelerating the growth of start-ups. For example, in the US, these platforms facilitated over $300 billion of capital in 2022 alone. India's dynamic and burgeoning MSME landscape as well stands to benefit significantly from embracing these novel investment opportunities."

Further outlining the Indian scenario, he continued, "India's growth trajectory indicates it could achieve a similar scale - Indian start-ups raised over $35 billion in 2022 and are projected to raise over $45-50 billion in 2023 through public markets, venture capital, and alternative platforms like Tyke. This also means we are not just set to play a major role towards the growth of budding ventures but also in the economic progress of the country. After all, according to Nasscom, the contribution to GDP increased from 11% in 2022 to 12% in 2023. This solid 1% tells us that we are on the right path."

In terms of innovative offerings, Tyke's Community Subscription Offer Plan (CSOP) represents a thriving community of Subscribers and Founders where they are engaged in a symbiotic relationship. CSOP subscribers not only gain financial rewards but also enjoy unique benefits like exclusive event access, brand ambassador privileges, and direct engagement with founders. The Stock Appreciation Rights (SAR) further enhance investment opportunities, allowing investors to benefit from the company's growth without the complexities of stock ownership.

Additionally, Tyke's Invoice Discounting Instrument offers a seamless and efficient way for businesses to access working capital by discounting their unpaid invoices. While the platform was also offering CCD and NCD earlier, Tyke is primarily focused & attentive to public demand and industry trends, curating their offerings accordingly.

Further, in response to today's cybersecurity concerns, Tyke places paramount importance on data security and legal compliance. As a testament to its dedication, leading legal councils such as Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. (SAMCo) have rigorously vetted the company's offerings, ensuring they adhere to the highest legal and regulatory standards. The platform employs state-of-the-art encryption and data protection protocols to safeguard sensitive information, ensuring confidentiality and privacy at every step. The company believes that its commitment to data security and legal compliance forms the bedrock of the platform, fostering trust and confidence among our valued community of investors and Founders.

Considering that in the dynamic alternate investing realm, hurdles can arise even after the final stages, Tyke understands that transparency is paramount. This is why not only does the team of experts at Tyke comprehend investment uncertainties, but it also strives to implement safeguards to protect investors when deals falter. Further, given that this safety net might not be applicable to all companies on the platform at present, the team is working diligently to expand its coverage. The relentless efforts to secure investors' interest show that Tyke's ultimate priority is to provide investors with the confidence and peace of mind they need to invest in the exciting world of start-ups.

Tyke serves as an exemplar of the transformative potential of the emerging alternative investment space. Several investor testimonials attest to the potency of the platform. An investor, Rashmi R., said, "I've dabbled with a few platforms over the years, but the ease of buying SARs on Tyke Square? It's unmatched. Love how intuitive everything feels."

Similarly, Jai K shared, "Started out a sceptic, now I'm a believer. My subscription's value through Tyke has grown beyond my wildest dreams. Tyke's platform? Pure genius.". At the same time, Anita B. commented, "Tyke Square has this unique way of making you feel in control. I love the fact that I can get back to campaigns I initially missed. It's like having a rewind button for my investments."

Further praising the platform, Murad Q. said, "The liquidity on Tyke Square is something to talk about. I was able to sell my SARs way quicker than I anticipated. It's been a pleasant surprise."

All in all, Tyke's growth is intertwined with the growth of MSMEs, Investors, Founders and the Indian economy at large, while the platform is a testament to the power of innovation, inclusivity, and collective progress. In the coming years as well, Tyke is committed to fostering an ecosystem that drives sustainable growth and prosperity for all.

For more information, please visit: https://tykeinvest.com/

