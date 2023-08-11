Mumbai, August 11: In a bizarre incident of online dating, a man from Delhi was allegedly robbed to the tune of Rs 34,000 by his date and another person both of whom were transgenders. In his complaint, the victim said that his date posed as a biological woman and later lured him on the pretext of going to a hotel room. The victim identified as Amit Goyal is a resident of North West Delhi. Goyal works as a deputy manager for a private company in Ahmedabad's Navrangpura.

According to a report in the Times of India, Goyal stays in a hotel in Paldi for 15 days a month when in Ahmedabad. The other days he lives in Delhi with his family. In his complaint, Goyal said that the incident took place after he registered on a dating app. On the app, he met a woman who introduced herself as Mira. After meeting online, Mira contacted Goyal on WhatsApp on Wednesday afternoon. Ahmedabad Shocker: Wife Forced Into Unnatural Sex, Kicked on Private Parts by Husband Who Wants to CLive With His Girlfriend; FIR Registered.

Goyal also said that Mira told him that she was working as a makeup artist in Vastrapur and wanted to meet him. "We met at about 4 pm on Wednesday and went for an outing near Vastrapur lake. Later, the woman insisted on going to a hotel and the two visited the Apex Hotel near Vastrapur Lake. "We were booked into Room 704 and I decided to take a bath. When I came out of the bath, she pulled off my towel and took my valuables, Rs 9,000 cash and a laptop worth Rs 25,000." Goyal added.

A few minutes later, the woman opened the room's door and her friend barged in. The victim said that both Mira and her friend threatened to frame him in a false case. Goyal was shocked when the two women disrobed in front of him when he tried to catch them, "I realized that they were both transgender women," he said. The duo even threatened to damage his reputation. Ahmedabad Shocker: Man Kills Friend With Bricks for Refusing To Give Money To Eat Non-Vegetarian Food, Arrested.

Acting on Goyal's complaint, the police began an investigation and arrested one of the two accused. The arrested accused has been identified as Sana Shaikh from Vastrapur. A case of extortion, criminal intimidation and abetment under IPC has been filed against the duo.

