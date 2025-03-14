PRNewswire

Taipei [Taiwan], March 14: The Asia-Pacific Space Community Council (APSCC), the largest and most influential satellite industry alliance in Asia, has celebrated over 30 years of leadership, continuously connecting space and satellite professionals across the Asia-Pacific region. APSCC's members span various sectors, including communications, Earth observation, satellite services, and emerging space technologies, serving as a key platform for industry leaders to exchange insights on policy, technology, and innovation. As a unified voice, APSCC actively advocates for policies, regulations, and technical advancements aimed at strengthening and expanding the development of the space industry in the region.

APSCC's First Invitation to Taiwan, Promoting Regional Cooperation and Innovative Development

For the first time, APSCC is being invited by Ubiqconn to hold its annual conference in Taiwan, which carries special significance for the satellite industry in Taiwan. This event will provide local enterprises with valuable opportunities for international exchange, helping them move towards global markets and showcasing Ubiqconn's commitment to enhancing Taiwan's position in the satellite industry.

Ubiqconn, as a leading satellite solutions provider, is proud to be one of only two members of APSCC in the Taiwan region and will serve as the main co-host for the APSCC 2025 conference scheduled for November 4th - 6th, 2025, in Taipei. This conference will showcase Ubiqconn's innovative technologies in satellite communications and offer the latest collaboration and exchange opportunities for the satellite industry.

Ubiqconn Drives Taiwan's Satellite Industry Forward at APSCC 2025 Conference

Ubiqconn is dedicated to promoting the development of Taiwan's satellite industry. The hosting of the APSCC 2025 conference will provide Taiwanese satellite industry manufacturers with a platform to connect with international counterparts, facilitating the exploration of global satellite market opportunities. The event will gather industry experts, technology leaders, and policymakers from around the world, allowing participants to share the latest insights, technological trends, and best practices to foster exchange and collaboration.

Ubiqconn believes that through collaborative efforts, a solid foundation for the continued growth and innovation of Taiwan's satellite industry will be established, contributing to further developments in Asia's global satellite landscape.

About Ubiqconn Technology

Ubiqconn Technology is a leading provider of rugged mobile solutions, focusing on key industries such as satellite communication, agriculture, logistics, maritime, transportation, and government projects. We are committed to delivering value-added ODM/OEM services to critical enterprises and startups across various vertical markets, while also providing innovative solutions through our own brand, RuggON.

Ubiqconn Technology is dedicated to listening to customer needs and thinking from the client's perspective. Upholding the vision of "Seamless Connectivity," we strive to design solutions that effectively address customer pain points. We connect with industries, users, materials, supply chains, and ecosystems, executing agile go-to-market operations to help our clients realize their visions.

For more information, please visit our website: www.ubiqconn.com

