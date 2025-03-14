Moscow, March 14: Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his gratitude to several world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, for their continued attention to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. During a press briefing on Thursday, Putin acknowledged the efforts of these leaders and others for their commitment to seeking peace in the war-torn region, despite the many global challenges they face.

"I would like to start by offering my sincere thanks to President Trump of the US for his focus on the Ukraine situation. Many state leaders, including President Xi Jinping of China, Prime Minister Modi of India, and the Presidents of Brazil and South Africa, have been dedicating significant time to this issue. We appreciate their contributions, as it is all for the noble cause of stopping the conflict and preventing further loss of life," Putin stated. Russia-Ukraine War: Vladimir Putin Agrees in Principle With US Proposal for Ukraine Ceasefire, Says More Discussions Are Needed.

Prime Minister Modi has been stressing and reiterating about bringing peace in the region thereby clearly setting India's stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. During his recent meeting with Trump at the White House, PM Modi made it clear that India was not neutral in the matter, emphasising that India sides with peace.

"This is not an era of war but of dialogue and diplomacy," PM Modi had said, underscoring India's commitment to diplomatic efforts. PM Modi has also maintained open channels of communication with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, repeatedly stressing the need for peaceful resolution. The US has proposed a 30-day ceasefire, urging Russia to accept the deal without any conditions. Russia-Ukraine War: Kremlin Says It Has Retaken Kursk’s Biggest Town From Ukraine as US Awaits Vladimir Putin’s Ceasefire Response.

Putin, while expressing support for a ceasefire, acknowledged there are "nuances" that need to be addressed, adding that he had "serious questions" about how the proposal would be implemented. In response, US President Donald Trump referred to Putin's comments as "promising", but also noted that the statement was "not complete", suggesting that further discussions were necessary.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has agreed to the ceasefire proposal during talks held in Saudi Arabia earlier this week, following mounting pressure after a meeting between Trump and Zelensky in February. The war in Ukraine, which began in February 2022, has caused immense devastation, with hundreds of thousands dead or injured and millions displaced. The conflict has led to severe economic and geopolitical tensions between Russia and the West, with the ceasefire discussions now offering a glimmer of hope for a resolution.

