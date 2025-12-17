VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 17: Udaipur, a city known for its heritage and lakes, is now making waves in sustainability and innovation. Bharat Biomaterials, a DPIIT-recognized startup based in Udaipur, is redefining the future of materials by creating an eco-friendly leather alternative from agricultural waste.

The startup's flagship material, Terratan™, is derived from the words "Terra" (Earth) and "Tan" (tanning). True to its name, Terratan represents a new form of leather, tanned by nature instead of animals or harmful chemicals.

Why Terratan?

Innovation Beyond Imitation

The global leather industry is notorious for its environmental and ethical challenges. Conventional leather production not only involves animal cruelty but also consumes enormous resources, processing just one animal hide requires nearly 17,000 litres of potable water. On the other hand, synthetic leather, widely used as an alternative, is non-biodegradable and contributes to long-term landfill pollution.

Bharat Biomaterials has set out to solve both problems. By sourcing agricultural waste such as sugarcane bagasse, cactus, and rice paddy from smallholder farmers, the company creates Terratan™, a plant-based, biodegradable, and sustainable leather alternative. This approach reduces agricultural waste, helps mitigate crop burning, and provides farmers with an additional source of income.

Why This Matters Globally and Locally?

Globally, demand for sustainable materials is rapidly increasing, with fashion and automotive giants pledging to phase out animal leather in favor of eco-conscious alternatives. India, with its agricultural abundance and innovation-driven startup ecosystem, is uniquely positioned to lead this revolution.

Terratan™ represents not just a material innovation, but a socio-economic opportunity, transforming farm waste into high-value exports, creating rural livelihoods, and positioning India as a hub for sustainable biomaterials.

What Sets Terratan™ Apart

While companies in Europe and the US experiment with fruit-based or mushroom-based leathers, Bharat Biomaterials stands out for its strong focus on scalability and accessibility. By leveraging local supply chains and operating at industrial scale, Terratan™ aims to make sustainable leather affordable for the masses, an essential step in making eco-friendly choices mainstream rather than niche.

* Terratan is produced in roll to roll format, the first in India to do so for plant based leather

* Terratan is fully customizable in terms of thickness, texture, colour and backing

The manufacturing process is designed to minimize energy and water consumption, ensuring sustainability across the entire lifecycle of the product.

Innovation Rooted in Udaipur

Bharat Biomaterials has established its R&D laboratory in Udaipur, where new formulations are developed and tested for performance and durability. Terratan™ has already been converted into product prototypes and shared with leading brands across fashion, footwear, automobile, and upholstery sectors.

Early trials indicate that Terratan™ closely matches the look, feel, and performance of traditional leather, while offering significantly superior environmental credentials and material has shown amazing results in terms of tensile, abrasion and flexibility.

Adding to its credibility, Terratan is a PETA-certified vegan brand, and it has been tested by globally renowned laboratories to verify its bio-based content.

Strong Incubation & Institutional Support

Further strengthening its innovation journey, Bharat Biomaterials is incubated by leading national institutions:

* NSRCEL, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore one of India's premier startup incubation and entrepreneurship centers.

* BSC BioNest Bioincubator, Faridabad supported by the Regional Centre for Biotechnology (RCB), providing deep-tech and biotech-focused mentorship and infrastructure.

This incubation support has enabled the startup to accelerate product development, validation, and market readiness.

The Vision

The startup's mission is clear: to deliver a planet-friendly alternative to leather that minimizes environmental harm while supporting a circular economy. Terratan™ empowers conscious consumers and brands to adopt sustainable materials without compromising on quality, aesthetics, or performance.

The Founders

The startup is founded by two school friends- Priyansh Kothari and Sahaj Sarupria.Together, they are determined to put Udaipur on the global sustainability map through their groundbreaking biomaterial innovation. They recently won Emerging Tech Startup of the year award from SustainableNXT (organised by Apparel Resources). Also the founders have been awarded "Visionary & Promising Entrepreneur of the Year 2025" by The Great Indian Entrepreneurship, Business & Start-up Awards & Conference 2025.

Terratan™ From the Earth, For the Earth, By the Earth.

