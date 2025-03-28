PRNewswire

Ebene [Mauritius], March 28: Ultima Markets has launched its MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, integrating AI-driven tools to enhance execution, risk management, and trading automation. Developed with a trader-first philosophy and powered by top-tier global infrastructure, the new platform delivers a smarter, more responsive trading experience across global markets.

Ultima Markets MT5 features AI-powered tools for risk management which monitors market conditions in real time, assesses market trends, and provides traders with deeper insights. AI-enhanced Expert Advisors (EAs) also enable automated strategies that continuously adapt to changing conditions.

Powered by a world-class trading infrastructure, Ultima Markets MT5 is optimised for forex, share CFDs and futures trading, while offering speed, stability, and precision. The platform enables advanced charting with 80+ built-in indicators and 21 timeframes for refined strategies and flexible order execution with multiple order types and hedging options for complete control.

"Ultima Markets MT5 represents a step forward in delivering a more sophisticated and efficient trading environment," said Jack Li, Regional Business Director at Ultima Markets. "Our technology reflects global best standards, but more importantly, every feature is designed with the trader in mind. From execution to education, our priority is helping all traders - from the novice to the expert - to succeed."

To support users, Ultima Markets is offering educational webinars, platform tutorials, and dedicated guidance including Academy. Robust security measures ensure a safe and transparent trading experience. The firm is also cultivating a trading community to encourage collaboration and continuous improvement.

Ultima Markets MT5 is now live and available to traders worldwide. Click here for more information. Download it now for PC, Web, or Ultima Markets Mobile app.

About Ultima Markets

Ultima Markets is a licensed multi-asset broker offering access to over 250 CFD instruments, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, and Shares. The platform serves traders in 170+ countries and regions, with a focus on reliable execution and client-first service.

Ultima Markets has earned accolades like Best Affiliates Brokerage at the Global Forex Awards and Best APAC CFD Broker at Traders Fair 2024. As the first CFD broker in the United Nations Global Compact, it champions sustainability and ethical finance. Ultima Markets is a member of The Financial Commission, it offers eligible clients insurance protection up to US$1,000,000 per account via Willis Towers Watson.

To learn more about Ultima Markets, please visit our website, Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

