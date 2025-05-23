Ultra Makes a Bold Leap into Global Animation with The Tarbo and The Jungle Boy presented at Cannes 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23: India's leading content powerhouse, Ultra Media & Entertainment Group, has officially unveiled two groundbreaking animated projects that mark a new chapter in its storytelling journey -- The Tarbo and The Jungle Boy. With emotionally rich narratives and global production values, both titles are poised to resonate with audiences across selected international markets.

The Tarbo, a feature-length animated film, explores a prehistoric world where ancient bonds are tested by cataclysmic events and the consequences of fractured friendships. While the full story remains under wraps, early glimpses suggest an epic emotional arc set against the backdrop of a visually stunning, danger-filled jungle -- a tale of survival, vengeance, and redemption told through the eyes of extraordinary creatures.

On the episodic front, The Jungle Boy offers a compelling adventure set deep in the wilds of East Africa. At the heart of the series is a jungle-raised boy with a unique connection to nature -- and a secret that could change everything. With modern threats encroaching on his world, the series teases a thrilling confrontation between raw wilderness and calculated ambition, blending environmental themes with high-stakes action and emotional discovery.

Both titles were previewed to selected global buyers and industry insiders during Cannes 2025, signaling Ultra Media & Entertainment Group's growing investment in globally relevant, high-quality animation. "These are not just animated stories -- they are cinematic experiences with universal emotions," said Mr Rajat Agrawal, COO and Director of Ultra Media and Entertainment Group. "With The Tarbo and The Jungle Boy, we aim to tell Indian stories with international soul."

With a legacy of over four decades in content creation and distribution, Ultra Media & Entertainment Group continues to expand its creative vision. These two new animated ventures represent a powerful blend of artistry, technology, and storytelling ambition -- crafted for audiences who crave deeper, more meaningful animated experiences.

As part of its commitment to preserving India's cinematic heritage, Ultra Media & Entertainment Group will host Guru Dutt@100 -- a month-long nationwide tribute in July 2025. The celebration will feature global screenings, curated exhibitions, and panel discussions, offering new generations a chance to rediscover Guru Dutt's timeless artistry and cultural impact.

Alongside this, Ultra continues to expand its digital presence with platforms like Ultra Jhakaas (Marathi content), Ultra Play (classic Indian cinema), and Ultra Gaane (Hindi video songs), positioning itself as a leading force in delivering curated Indian entertainment to global audiences.

