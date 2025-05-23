New Delhi, May 23: Apple is said to be working on its first smart glasses, which could be launched sometime next year. As per reports, these smart glasses might feature built-in cameras, microphones, and speakers. It would allow users to take photos, record videos, and listen to audio. The news comes two days after Google’s I/O 2025 event, where the company shared more information about its Android XR platform. Google also announced partnerships with Warby Parker to develop smart glasses.

Warby Parker has teamed up with Google to develop smart eyewear. As per a post of Warby Parker, "Google commits up to USD 150 million, including an equity investment in Warby Parker, as Part of long-term commitment to partnership." As per a report of Bloomberg, Apple is planning to launch its smart glasses by the end of next year. The development is said to be part of Apple’s push to expand into devices powered by artificial intelligence (AI). iPhone 17 Series Launch: Apple May Unveil Slim iPhone 17 Air With iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Models; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Apple’s team of engineers is said to be speeding up development of its smart glasses, which are expected to compete with Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses. The company reportedly plans to begin mass production of prototype models later this year and may be working with manufacturing partners based outside the United States. As Apple is said to continue to develop its smart glasses, the company has reportedly decided to drop its plans for an Apple Watch with a built-in camera. Realme Announces 3-Year Strategic Partnership With Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team To Soon Launch Co-Branded Realme GT 7 Dream Edition.

Apple Smart Glasses Features (Expected)

The upcoming smart glasses from Apple are likely to come with cameras, microphones, and built-in speakers. These features are expected to allow the device to understand the user’s surroundings and respond to voice commands using Siri. The glasses might support everyday tasks like making phone calls, listening to music, navigation, and live translating languages. The device is also expected to include a dedicated chip that Apple has created specifically for these smart glasses. The custom chip will likely help the smart glasses to run smoothly and enhance its performance.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 23, 2025 12:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).