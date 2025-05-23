The Indian Premier League (IPL) is often known for starting trends on the field; however, at times, it also starts trends on social media that are well beyond any logic or comprehension. A recent trend that has gained quite a following on social media is the 'RCB Lion Template', where an image of a player is added in the middle of the image under blue skies and surrounded by three lions. RCB Lion Template Goes Viral! As RCB Lion Meme Trends, ICC Hindi Instagram Page Joins the Fun Sharing Virat Kohli, Pat Cummins, Rohit Sharma & Others’ Photos!.

Recently, the International Cricket Council (ICC) Hindi Instagram social media handle also posted pictures of India star batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in a similar RCB Lion Template, which intrigued netizens, who found the artwork style of viral meme content on the internet. In this article, we find out the origin of the RCB Lion Template below.

What We Know About Viral Meme RCB Lion Template Trend?

The RCB Lion Template was first put out in the public domain by Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Australia's all-rounder Tim David during the RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 Match on his Instagram account. Interestingly, David's RCB teammate Phil Salt also shared a similar post with photoshopped lions without a caption, while the all-rounder's post included the abbreviation RCB and a few thumbs-up emojis accompanying the image. ‘Swim David’ Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Tim David Enjoys in Heavy Rain at M Chinnaswamy Stadium Ahead of RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

One can only speculate about David's reason for posting the RCB Lion Template, but cannot deny the social media frenzy the trend has created, which is gathering up quite a following within the cricketing community as well. The pack of lions could also signify the brand RCB, whose logo has a lion to symbolise courage and pride, or welcoming opposition into M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, which can be perceived as a Lion's Den.

Apart from David and Salt, India pacer Yash Dayal and uncapped Swastik Chikara. Kolkata Knight Riders' most expensive player, Venkatesh Iyer, also joined in the trend, sharing a picture of himself in the RCB Lion Template, where David himself commented with fire emojis.

