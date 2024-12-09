PRNewswire

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 9: Uncia has been honored with the Best Supply Chain Finance Implementation - Best Project Implementation award at the 6th edition of the IBS Intelligence Global FinTech Innovation Awards 2024.

Recognized as a hallmark of excellence, the Global FinTech Innovation Awards celebrate revolutionary advancements in banking technology. The awards spotlight the transformative power of innovation, highlighting outstanding implementations in traditional banking technologies as well as the cutting-edge adoption of emerging technologies.

Uncia's award-winning project involved the complete migration of a leading Indian NBFC's supply chain finance infrastructure to its next-generation digital ecosystem. At the core of this transformation was UnciaFlow, built on a microservices architecture and pre-mapped with 51 predefined SCF product variations, covering nearly every SCF-related business scenario in the Indian market. The solution featured a powerful Business Rule Engine and Validation Management and was bundled with Uncia Studio, an intuitive user-driven configuration studio.

The deployment of the solution, fully powered by Robotic Process Automation (RPA), delivered game-changing benefits:

* Instantaneous transfer of funds

* Faster cash flows

* Significant reduction in lead times for counterparties and dealers processing bulk invoice uploads -- all achieved without manual intervention

* Single point limit management across working capital and term loans

This innovation has set a new benchmark for supply chain finance in India, empowering our clients with a highly self-service-oriented platform, enabling them to manage configurations and integrations independently.

Nikhil Gokhale, Director - Research & Digital Properties at IBS Intelligence, congratulated Uncia for their exceptional achievement in winning the category of 'Best Supply Chain Finance Implementation: Best Project Implementation' at the Global FinTech Innovation Awards.

He remarked, "The transformation of a leading Indian NBFC's SCF platform using Uncia's innovative solution has redefined industry benchmarks for automation and efficiency. By significantly cutting bulk invoice processing time, this fully integrated digital ecosystem delivers a profound impact on operational efficiency, regulatory compliance, and customer retention, while positioning the platform for sustainable future growth."

Hari Padmanabhan, Chairman, Uncia, said, "We are deeply honored to receive this award for the successful transformational capabilities of UnciaFlow, which has set new benchmarks in automation, efficiency, and user-centric design. This award is not just a celebration of our technical prowess but also a reflection of the trust our clients place in us as partners in their digital transformation journey. We are proud to lead the way in reshaping supply chain finance in India, empowering our clients to achieve faster, smarter, and more sustainable growth. This milestone inspires us to continue pushing boundaries and redefining what's possible in digital lending."

Uncia remains at the forefront of fintech innovation, empowering financial institutions to stay agile and deliver unparalleled value to their stakeholders.

About Uncia

Uncia, formerly known as ThemePro Technologies Private Limited, was established in the year 2020. Uncia is a young enterprise application software product company addressing Banks and NBFCs with a comprehensive suite of pure-play SaaS products designed to meet the ever-changing Digital Lending space, encompassing Loan Origination, Loan Management, and Supply Chain Finance. Uncia boasts a formidable and referenceable marquee client list across Banks and NBFCs, where it has achieved unprecedented success in rapid go-to-market (GTM) with its innovative product and delivery models. For more information about Uncia and its products, please visit https://uncia.ai/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

