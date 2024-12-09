International Anti-Corruption Day is annually observed on December 9 to raise public awareness for anti-corruption. With 1.9 billion young people globally, fighting corruption is vital for the future of nearly a quarter of the global population. It was established following the adoption of the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) on October 31, 2003, and the day has been officially recognized since 2005. The world we live in confronts numerous challenges, tragedies, inequalities and injustices, many of which are tied to corruption; hence this day serves as an opportunity to educate people in promoting and strengthening measures to prevent and combat corruption more efficiently and effectively. Scroll down to know more about International Anti-Corruption Day 2024 date, theme, history and significance of the annual event.

International Anti-Corruption Day 2024 Date

International Anti-Corruption Day 2024 falls on Monday, December 9.

International Anti-Corruption Day 2024 Theme

International Anti-Corruption Day is marked with a unique theme each year. The theme often changes each year, focusing on different aspects of corruption and its impact. This year, International Anti-Corruption Day 2024 theme is ‘Uniting with Youth Against Corruption: Shaping Tomorrow's Integrity’. December 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

International Anti-Corruption Day History

The United Nations General Assembly on October 31, 2003, adopted the United Nations Convention against Corruption and requested that the Secretary-General designate the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) as the secretariat for the Convention’s Conference of States Parties (resolution 58/4). Since then, 190 parties have committed to the Convention’s anti-corruption obligations. The UNGA also designated December 9 as International Anti-Corruption Day, to raise awareness of corruption and of the role of the Convention in combating and preventing it. The Convention entered into force in December 2005.

International Anti-Corruption Day Significance

International Anti-Corruption Day aims to educate people about the importance of combating corruption for sustainable development, justice, and fair governance. The global event serves as a great opportunity to inform people about the damaging effects of corruption on institutions, economies, and societies. On this day, awareness campaigns by governments, non-governmental organisations, and international agencies are organised.

