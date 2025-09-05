Under Trees, They Teach the Nation: Hiremath Foundation Led by Varun Hiremath Honours Rural Educators on Teachers' Day

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], September 5: On Teachers' Day, the Hiremath Family Foundation, under the leadership of Varun Hiremath, paid tribute to India's unsung educators rural teachers who continue to teach under trees, in courtyards, and beside cattle sheds despite having no formal classrooms. With nothing more than chalk, blackboards, and immense dedication, they are shaping India's future.

15 Teachers Across Villages Felicitated for Teaching Without Classrooms -- But With Immense Courage

"A building doesn't make a school. A teacher does," said Varun Hiremath, Co-Founder of the Hiremath Family Foundation.

"This Teachers' Day, we honour those who teach not for recognition or salary but out of conviction that every child deserves to learn."

The Initiative: Gurudakshina 2025

As part of the campaign, the Foundation:

* Honoured 15 rural teachers

* Gifted Solar Study Kits (solar lamps, rechargeable fans, and portable whiteboards) for open-air classrooms

* Installed 10 Learning Tree Circles -- shaded seating areas under large trees for community learning

* Released a tribute video Pathshala Beneath the Sky highlighting grassroots stories of teaching without walls

* Over 500 rural students benefit directly from the initiative

* Raised awareness on the urgent need for rural learning infrastructure

* Launch of the Adopt-a-Teacher micro-grant program, enabling urban donors to support rural educators

* Collaboration with design colleges to create mobile classroom kits for outdoor use

* National photo-documentary series titled India's Teachers Without Walls

About Hiremath Family Foundation

The Hiremath Family Foundation, envisioned and co-founded by Varun Hiremath, is rooted in grassroots action and social impact. From digital inclusion to climate action, every initiative reflects Varun Hiremath's belief that dignity and opportunity must reach even the remotest parts of India. Through campaigns like Gurudakshina 2025, Varun Hiremath and his Foundation continue to amplify voices of rural India and honour those who build the nation's future without walls. For more information visit www.varunhiremath.in

