Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 24 (ANI): A total of 22 people have been detected with symptoms of jaundice in Mhow town of Indore district, officials said on Friday.

This comes days after the city saw cases of water contamination leading to loss of lives.

According to District Collector Shivam Verma, eight of the affected persons have been admitted to the hospital, while others are being monitored by the health authorities.

"Twenty two people were detected with symptoms of jaundice in Mhow town of Indore district. Eight people are admitted to the hospital. A team from the Health Department has been sent to the site," Verma said.

The water contamination cases in Indore's Bhagirathpura had led to protests.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, visited Indore on January 17 and met the families of the victims who died due to the consumption of contaminated drinking water and those undergoing treatment in the hospital.

The Congress leader accused the state BJP government of criminal negligence over the deaths and illnesses caused by contaminated drinking water in the Bhagirathpura area of Indore, saying the government must take responsibility and ensure compensation and assistance to the affected families. (ANI)

