Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 15: Unilet, a pioneering name in the consumer electronics and technology retail sector in India, is now an authorized Apple reseller, giving millions a reason to rejoice as they can purchase their favourite Apple products at any of the 43 Unilet outlets situated across Karnataka. With this collaboration, Unilet gains the privilege of offering a wide range of Apple products, including the latest iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and more. Unilet's knowledgeable staff, coupled with Apple's product ecosystem, will cater to the diverse needs of tech enthusiasts, professionals, and creative individuals alike.

This strategic move reflects Unilet's dedication to staying at the forefront of technological advancements and empowering its customers to embrace the future. Unilet's showrooms and online platform will now showcase an extensive array of Apple products, fostering a seamless and convenient shopping experience that brings the world of Apple closer to customers across Karnataka. "Apple's unwavering dedication to pushing the boundaries of technology aligns seamlessly with our commitment to delivering excellence. We are excited to provide our customers with direct access to Apple's iconic products, empowering them to explore, create, and innovate like never before," shared Saima Humayun, Director, Unilet.

Located across 13 cities in the state, Unilet has proudly served more than 1 million customers since its inception. The brand envisions to expand its network strength across Karnataka, aiming to have a chain of 100 superstores in the next few years. Instituted in 2005, Unilet Appliances Pvt. Ltd. is a multi-brand consumer electronic retail chain in Karnataka. Headquartered in Bengaluru, the retail chain is a one-stop shop focusing on lifestyle technology products with a continuous and innovative multi-brand product range. It aims to offer a unique retailing experience to help customers "Live Product Experience". Unilet has the distinction of being the first retail chain to come out with catalogue-based advertising in the Bengaluru market. It was the first to introduce a customer helpline for service calls. Unilet was also the first to start 'Same Day' delivery of products.

With over 15 years since its inception, Unilet has established its reputation on precise, dependable, and consistent customer experience. Unilet's vision is to create value and become a leader in the consumer durable industry whilst focusing on customer satisfaction by offering a wide variety of products from the best brands. The aim is to make Unilet a one stop shop through efficient, effective, and responsive customer experience that goes beyond satisfaction. It owes its unprecedented success to the theme of its effective launch campaign - "You get brands everywhere, but not a place that helps you decide". This theme connected instantly with the customers, and the brand was able to build a strong rapport. A personalized approach helped win customer trust and leapfrogged Unilet to become one of the largest retail chains in Bengaluru.

Humayun Fiaz, Managing Director, Unilet Appliances Private Limited said, "I have a customer who purchases electronics and appliances only at Unilet. He calls up and tells me his requirements. I recommend him a product. Without a second thought, he places the order. That is because he knows that Unilet cares for him and offers a genuine price in the market. That is the trust customers have in the brand Unilet. Like this, we have many customers who walk in with confidence, discuss with friendly and expert salespeople, and take home their favourite gadgets. Unilet takes this opportunity to thank all its customers for their valuable support."

With the festive season in full swing, Unilet Stores are ready to welcome patrons with exciting deals and offers on electronics and gadgets. Customers can also explore the wide range of products at uniletstores.com.

With only a modest initial investment, Humayun Fiaz founded Unilet Appliances Pvt. Ltd. in 2005. It made humble beginnings with two outlets at Hanumanth Nagar and BTM Layout in South Bengaluru. Over the years, Fiaz gave wings to his dreams by earning customer trust and loyalty through high-quality products and dedicated service. Today, Unilet Appliances Private Limited has a network of 51 multi-brand retail outlets in Bengaluru, Tumkur, Devanahalli, Kolar, Nelamangala & upcountry markets like Mysore, Chitradurga, Mandya, Ramnagar, Chalakere, bannerghatta DLF City, Begur, Doddabalapur, Hassan & Hiriyur. Every Unilet outlet has a diverse range of products from top brands that best suits the lifestyle needs of its customers. Unilet Appliances Pvt Ltd also operates 8 exclusive LG premium brand Shoppes across Bangalore. All stores consist of various lifestyle electronic products that LG has to offer including a wide range of OLEDs, UHDs, LEDs, Washing Machines, Refrigerators, Audio Systems, along with new products like water purifiers and Ceiling fans, making it a one stop shop for all LG products. Driven by the vision and dynamic leadership of its Founder Humayun Fiaz, Unilet has emerged as one of the largest and fastest-growing electronics and consumer appliances retail chains.

