15 Nov, 12:56 (IST) India vs New Zealand Live Updates of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal match in Mumbai! The stakes are high and both teams would hope to give their absolute best in front of a packed crowd. Who will enter the all-important final match on Sunday? Stay tuned to find out!

India and New Zealand meet in arguably what is the biggest match for both these teams in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 to date. Both teams have had contrasting journeys in the tournament so far but all of that will count for little today. A lot of emotions are circulating around this contest, which is billed by fans as revenge for the Men in Blue. India had been beaten by New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup 2023 semifinals and the pain of that loss continues to haunt many Indian cricket fans. Rohit Sharma and his team have been on an entirely different level in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, standing tall as the only team to have not yet faced a defeat. With wins in all nine matches, India finished right at the top of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table and would be very confident of their chances in this match. India vs New Zealand, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch IND vs NZ CWC Match Live Telecast on TV?

New Zealand started off well but then slumped to a string of defeats which had put their ICC World Cup 2023 semifinal hopes in jeopardy. Still, they managed to get through to the last four with an impactful performance against Sri Lanka, which threw away all doubts regarding their class and temperament. New Zealand have been one of the most consistent sides in Cricket World Cups and will hope to make the World Cup final for a third consecutive time. Will it be India who remain unbeaten at the end of the night or will the Black Caps once again shatter a million hopes in the cricket-crazy nation? Why is India vs New Zealand Semi Final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Free Live Streaming Online Not Available on JioCinema Mobile App and Website?

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham(w), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Will Young, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson