New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Union Minister of Communications and Development of North East Region Jyotiraditya M Scindia On Tuesday held a meeting with the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) Robert Ravi, Senior Officers and CGM's of all 27 circles of BSNL.

In this address to the BSNL team, Minister Scindia urged all members to become the co-drivers of BSNL's growth story and decentralise work to empower and nurture every employee of the institution.

He also asked each of the Chief General Managers (CGMs) to work towards capacity building of their juniors and infuse passion in them to get them on the same wavelength.

You made BSNL profitable, we need to continue the momentum, said Union Minister Scindia during his speech.

The Union Minister Scindia also mentioned that it is because of the hard work of each and every member of the BSNL family that it has made a Net profit after 18 years.

He asked the entire team to continue this momentum and focus on customer acquisition and retention for long-term success.

BSNL Team to meet every month, each circle to make a 'customer growth plan' and 'business plan for FY 2025-26

Minister Scindia has directed the team to meet every month and discuss about best practices and challenges. He also asked the team to co-create solutions to challenges of different regions. Minister Scindia has asked every circle to make Customer growth plan and a Business Plan for FY 2025-26.

Senior Officers and CGMs shared that it is after years that a Minister held a meeting with them on a personal level. Many of them said that this monthly meeting will become a platform for them to have free flowing dialogue and discussions with their colleagues.

