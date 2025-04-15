After suffering their first loss in the Indian Premier League 2025, in their last game, Delhi Capitals are set to host inaugural edition champions Rajasthan Royals next. The DC vs RR IPL 2025 match is the 32nd match of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League. The Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on April 16, scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Rajasthan Royals will be playing this match on the back of two consecutive defeats. DC vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals.

The DC vs RR IPL 2025 match is the sixth game for the hosts and the seventh for the Royals in the ongoing competition. Delhi Capitals have won four, which were their first four matches. Rajasthan Royals had it poor, losing four and winning only two. RR are presently placed eighth in the IPL 2025 points table. In IPL 2025. the only matches which Rajasthan Royals won were the third and fourth match they played.

Delhi Weather Live

The Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match will be hosted in Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Wednesday, April 16. The weather in Delhi is expected to be decent for cricket, with a clear sky, as no chance of rain is visible in the forecast. The temperature is expected to be around 34 degrees Celsius at the start of the match, but should dip to 31 degrees Celsius by 11 PM. IPL 2025: Sanjay Bangar Criticises Rajasthan Royals’ Bowling Attack After 58-Run Defeat to Gujarat Titans, Says ‘RR Needed Sixth Bowling Option To Ease Pressure on Main Bowlers’.

Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch Report

Only one IPL 2025 match has been played so far at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, and that was a couple of days back on April 13. A batting-friendly wicket has been observed at the venue, and the conditions are expected to remain the same for the DC vs RR IPL 2025 match, with too little cricket played to affect the surface.

