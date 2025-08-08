BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8: Uniqus Consultech, a tech-enabled global platform that offers consulting solutions in the accounting & reporting, finance operations, governance, risk, ESG, and technology domains, announces the launch of its AI consulting practice - AI UniVerse. AI UniVerse is a purpose-built, holistic ecosystem that combines Uniqus' deep functional knowledge in finance, risk, and sustainability with technical expertise in AI.

Organizations across the globe are eager to harness the transformative power of AI. However, experience indicates that most AI initiatives struggle to deliver ROI primarily due to data complexity, infrastructure limitations, inadequate functional understanding, and gaps in governance, security, and talent. Unless these challenges are addressed, sustainable AI deployment will remain out of reach.

AI UniVerse will help organizations solve common challenges using purpose-built AI solutions that can adapt to the nuances and architecture of every organization. AI UniVerse solutions also seek to ensure appropriate governance and security considerations around AI deployment. Supported by a strong partner ecosystem, including alliances with AI-native companies such as Lyzr, Cognida.ai, Anecdotes, Numeric, Cranium, and Portal26, AI UniVerse offers a comprehensive framework that lays the foundation for enterprise-grade AI deployment, enabling organizations to achieve real business impact while managing AI risks.

Jamil Khatri, Co-Founder & CEO of Uniqus, commented, "With AI UniVerse, we are bridging the gap between AI's promise and practical outcomes. This gap is particularly wide in the finance and risk functions. Our goal is to help organizations transition from experiments and pilots to deeply embedded AI-powered workflows within the finance, risk, and sustainability functions. By combining our domain expertise, advanced AI engineering talent, and partner ecosystems, we are seeking to enable companies solve real business problems."

Abhijit Varma, Partner, Global Head of Tech Consulting, said, "AI UniVerse delivers end-to-end AI transformation--starting with foundational readiness, through advanced data intelligence to generative AI-powered knowledge discovery and agentic workflow automation. We also help clients assess their AI environments, implement governance and compliance automation, and provide continuous oversight--ensuring every program is sustainable, secure, and evolves with their business."

Uniqus raised Series C funding earlier this year, primarily for R&D investments in AI UniVerse. Additionally, Uniqus is investing in developing specific AI assets that will be embedded into the various consulting services it offers its clients.

For more information, please visit: https://uniqus.com/tech-consulting/ai-universe

