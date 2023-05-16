New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Tata Power, one of India's largest integrated power companies and News18 are taking their mass movement Sustainable Is Attainable (SIA) to a new high, by inaugurating the SIA Fest on May 17 at New Delhi. The event will host Union Ministers, state level top bureaucrats, Ambassadors, celebrities, and leaders from diverse fields. Union Power Minister RK Singh will deliver keynote speech and a special address will be given by Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav.

The grand event and presence of such accomplished leaders of the society will add extraordinary momentum to the ongoing conversation on sustainability and how this is attainable by millions.

SIA Fest is a big step forward in the Sustainable Is Attainable movement as this creates an open forum for dialogue to drive green energy adoption in India.

Dr Praveer Sinha, MD & CEO, Tata Power says, "The SIA Fest is a momentous occasion for the Sustainable Is Attainable movement. By bringing together such accomplished leaders from diverse fields, we are focussing on scaling up the buzz around sustainability and inspiring large-scale behaviour change. We are glad to be at the forefront of advancing India's vision of transitioning to clean energy. We urge all citizens of India to contribute to the well-being of the Earth by embracing clean energy."

One of the key achievements of this movement has been its ability to take the conversation on sustainability, and showing to millions of people on how this can be achieved by adopting green energy in daily living and to make sustainable lifestyle attainable by millions, by putting the power to change in their hands through wide-scale adoption of green energy products and solutions like Electric Vehicles, Rooftop Solar, Solar Pumps and energy home automation devices for efficient usage of electricity.

The SIA movement assumes significance as India has recognized the pressing need to transition to renewable and sustainable energy sources, given the adverse impact of fossil fuels. To this end, the country has set a target of achieving 450 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, which would position it as a global leader in green energy. Tata Group has identified new energy as a large focus for the group as part of its contribution to India's net zero goals.

Avinash Kaul, Chief Executive Officer, Network18 (Broadcast) & Managing Director A+E Networks, said, "Our partnership with Tata Power to drive the Green Energy Culture in India is fuelled by our commitment to build awareness and empower the Indian consumers with the knowledge that inspires them to adopt and demand cleaner energy. Over the past few months, we have engaged with our varied audiences across News Channels and Digital Properties with compelling content showcasing how sustainability is attainable. The SIA Fest elevates the movement by instilling conversations amongst policy makers, key opinion leaders, and consumers to drive an attitudinal shift towards sustainable energy."

The SIA Fest will serve as a unique platform where prominent figures will dedicate themselves to collectively define the roadmap for the future. By fostering collaboration and open dialogue, the festival offers a valuable opportunity for industry leaders to come together, share insights, and explore innovative approaches to accelerate the adoption of sustainable energy practices in India. Champions of Change will be cordially felicitated in the event for their significant contribution towards sustainability.

The panel for the event will feature prominent leaders including RK Singh, Union Minister of Power, New & Renewable Energy, GOI; Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav; Ugo Astuto, Ambassador of the European Union to India and Bhutan; Freddy Svane, Ambassador, Royal Danish Embassy; Alberto A Guani, Ambassador of Uruguay; Anurag Jain, Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways; Bhaskar A Sawant, Chairman, DISCOMS & Principal Secretary Energy, Govt. of Rajasthan; Ashish Khanna - CEO - Tata Power Renewable Energy; Dr Rene Van Berkel, UNIDO Representative in India; and Dr Arunabha Ghosh, Climate Expert & CEO, CEEW will be part of the event. Global thought leader in Innovation and Environmental Sustainability Michael Pawlyn, Notable environmental and climate champion; Ricky Kej, and Prajakta Koli, YouTuber, Blogger, Actor, and UNDP Youth Climate Champion will also be participating.

