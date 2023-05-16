Mumbai, May 16: On Sunday, the Tamil Nadu fire and rescue services (TNFRS) staff had a busy day as they rushed to free a drunken man trapped on a 70-foot-tall palmyra tree in Pollachi.

A worker from Semmanampathi named Lakshmanan scaled the tree on Pollachi-Anaimalai Road at Avalchinnampalayam on Sunday afternoon while carrying a bottle of alcohol in his pocket. He climbed to the top, sat down amid the fronds, drank the bottle, and fell asleep blissfully. Video: Drunk Man Parades inside Sohsarai Police Station in Bihar's Nalanda, Raises 'Vande Mataram' Slogan; Arrested.

The 49-year-old man didn't comprehend how vulnerable his condition was until he awoke from his sleep. His shrill calls for aid aroused other bystanders, who called the police.

A sizable crowd had gathered nearby to watch the event develop in front of them by the time a police squad arrived at the area. The three-hour long rescue effort was started as soon as TNFRS troops arrived at the scene.

A crane-slung rescue cage with rescuers was gradually raised to his level. Moreover, we erected a safety net. The tree was swinging in the wind, making it first impossible to approach the man. After many efforts, the rescuers successfully hauled him down and securely took him to the cage, said a senior fire officer at the Pollachi fire station.

Later, Lakshmanan was taken by the police for a medical examination at Pollachi Government Hospital.

Previously, a man was detined from Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu after a video of him from the Hogenakkal forest region went viral on social media for bowing down to a wild elephant. Video: Drunk Man Brings King Cobra to UP Hospital, Claims 'Venomous Snake Died After Biting Him'.

In the approximately one-minute-long video, a man wearing a white shirt, a dhoti, and a green shawl over his neck is seen standing with his hands up. He is seen bowing down and doing prostrations in front of the wild animal despite being warned by others not to approach it. One may hear the elephant trumpeting and moving back and forth.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2023 05:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).