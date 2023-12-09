BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], December 9: The commencement of SIAL India's mega event signifies the initiation of a transformative journey into the future of the food and beverage landscape. Augmenting the grand inauguration is the Forum of Indian Food Importers (FIFI), playing host to the largest-ever European Union (EU) delegation to India. This momentous occasion offers a distinctive opportunity for industry leaders, enthusiasts, and stakeholders to immerse themselves in the latest trends and indulge in a culinary extravaganza.

Trade visitors through the coming three days will delve into the forefront of the culinary world, exploring the most innovative trends that are shaping the Indian and international food industry. They will have the opportunity to discover groundbreaking products and services that redefine the future of the sector. Accompanied by seasoned experts, attendees will unravel the secrets behind exquisite flavors, gaining valuable insights into the art of food and beverage pairing.

SIAL India stands as a globally recognized platform that celebrates the diversity and dynamism of the food industry. Renowned for its commitment to innovation and excellence, SIAL India along with FIFI brings together industry professionals, chefs, and food enthusiasts to explore the latest trends and advancements in the culinary world. A key highlight of this three-day mega event is FIFI hosting the largest-ever EU Member Delegation to India, led by Janusz Wojclechowski, EU Agriculture Commissioner. This presents an exclusive opportunity to engage with esteemed delegates and gain valuable insights into the bilateral food and agricultural landscape. In an exclusive interaction, Amit Lohani, Founder and Director of FIFI, expressed his excitement about being part of India's growth story and at the epicenter of culinary brilliance. As SIAL India's inauguration unfolds and FIFI choreographs the welcome of the largest EU delegation, he highlighted the unparalleled opportunity to witness industry innovations and partake in an immersive culinary experience. Lohani also expressed gratitude for the confidence shown in FIFI's long-term objectives by the Indian government agencies, businesses, and international stakeholders. The attendance of these industry leaders is considered a testimony to this evolved trade outlook. During the inauguration ceremony, Amit Lohani was joined by Anita Praveen, Secretary, Ministry of Food Processing; Abhishek Dev, IAS APEDA Chairperson; EU Ambassador Herve Delphin; Evagoras Vryonides, High Commissioner of Cyprus; Freddy Scane, Ambassador Royal Danish Embassy; Thierry Mathou, Ambassador Embassy of France; Dimitrios Loannou, Ambassador Embassy of Greece; Vincenzo de Luca, Ambassador Embassy of Italy; Diano Mickeviciene, Ambassador Embassy of Lithuania; Marisa Gerards, Ambassador Embassy of the Netherlands; Dr Sebastian Domzalski, Charge de Affairs Embassy of Poland, Joao Ribeiro de Almeida, Ambassador Embassy of Portugal; Mateja Vodeb Ghosh, Ambassador Embassy of Slovenia; and Jose Maria Ridao Dominguez, Ambassador Embassy of Spain.

