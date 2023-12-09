Bhopal, December 9: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) released the MPPSC Admit Card 2023. Candidates can download their hall ticket from the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in. The Madhya Pradesh State Service (Prelims) Exam 2023 will be held in two sessions - General Studies and General Aptitude - on December 17. The exam for the General Studies section will be held from 10 am to 12 pm, while the second session will be in the 2:15 pm to 4:15 pm time slot. UKPSC JE Admit Card 2023 Out at ukpsc.net.in: Hall Ticket for Uttarakhand Combined State Junior Engineer Service Exam Released, Know How To Download.

Candidates who will pass the preliminary exam will be eligible to appear in the MP State Service (Mains) Exam 2023, the schedule for which will be announced by the concerned authorities in due course of time. ESIC Admit Card: Entry Card for Paramedical Group C Recruitment Exam 2023 Released on esic.gov.in, Know How to Download.

How To Download MPPSC Admit Card 2023

Open the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

Once on the homepage, click on the 'Admit Card' option.

Click on this link -- 'Admit Card - State Service & State Forest Service Examination 2023'.

Candidates will be redirected to a new page.

Enter your application number and date of birth.

The MP State Service (Prelims) Exam 2023 admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card, and do not forget to take a printout.

On the date of the examination, December 17, candidates must carry their admit cards and a valid photo ID to the examination centre. After clearing the preliminary exam, the candidates must appear in the main exam, followed by the PET/PST test for specific roles.

The MP State Services 2023 exam will fill over 200 posts in different Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission departments. Candidates with a Bachelor’s Degree or a similar qualification from a recognised university could apply for the exam.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2023 04:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).