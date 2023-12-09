Sehore, December 9: A 30-year-old Muslim woman was allegedly assaulted by her family members, particularly her brother-in-law, for casting her vote in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recent Assembly elections in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh. The assault took place on December 4, a day after the election results were announced, revealing the BJP's victory in the state. According to multiple reports, the victim, Samina B, a resident of Barkheda Hasan village in Sehore, narrated her ordeal, stating that the celebration of the BJP's victory unveiled her vote for the party instead of the Congress, infuriating her brother-in-law, Javed Khan.

The family, known for their allegiance to the Congress party, was reportedly upset with Samina's choice to support the BJP. According to Samina, Javed initially hurled abuses at her, but the situation escalated into physical violence, with him allegedly assaulting her with sticks. Shockingly, her husband also sided with Javed during the altercation. Following the assault, Samina filed a complaint at the Ahmedpur police station. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Youth Dies After JCB Tyre Explodes in Chhatarpur, Disturbing Video Surfaces Online.

As per reports, the case has been registered against Javed Khan under sections 294, 323, 506, and 34 of the law. The National Pasmanda Muslim Federation's state president, Naushad Khan, accompanied Samina and her father to the collector's office to file a formal complaint, urging stringent action against the assailant. As a video of the assault circulated on social media, police swiftly took action, arresting those named in the complaint. 'Dead' Man Found Alive in Madhya Pradesh! Man on Funeral Pyre Wakes Up Moments Before Cremation in Morena, Video Surfaces Online.

SP Sehore Mayank Awasthi assured that the complaint had been received, and arrests had been made in response. Samina also met with Sehore's District Magistrate, Praveen Singh Adhayach, on December 8, seeking justice and stringent action against Javed Khan. She expressed her grievance, stating that the assault occurred due to her voting choice and received assurances from the District Magistrate regarding an inquiry into the case.

