Business Mint, a leading authority in recognizing excellence and leadership, unveils the much-anticipated Under 30 and Under 40 Visionary Leaders accolades on October 31, 2023.

New Delhi [India], October 31: The Business Mint Under 30 and Under 40 Visionary Leaders recognition evolves into a symbol of distinction, lauding the remarkable achievements of outstanding young leaders across various sectors. This year's unveiling is even more grand and inspirational. Business Mint has consistently been at the forefront of honoring and celebrating talent and leadership. The "Under 30 and Under 40 Visionary Leaders" recognition serves as a stage to extol these youthful leaders and motivate others to reach greater summits in their careers and pursuits.

These awards spotlight visionaries excelling in fields encompassing entrepreneurship, technology, healthcare, finance, education, innovation, and beyond. By doing so, they underline the extraordinary contributions of young leaders shaping the future of their respective industries.

Winners of Business Mint Under 30 Visionary Leaders 2023

* Devyansh Misra - Social Impact Innovator

* Deepak Hegde, Founder - Parabola - Recruitment & Payroll Services

* Rajesh Sharma, Founder - INDIAN HAVELI, Chai Anytime and Biryani Vibes Food & Beverage Innovator

* Suraj Pusarla, Founder - The Rage Room & The Splash Room - Recreational Services

* Anushka Pathak, Founder - Nava Restaurant - Culinary Innovation

* Hardikaditya Lunawat, Founder & CEO - Fintin - FinTech

* Ishaan Bahl, CEO - Risa Hospitality Pvt Ltd - Hospitality

* Mohit Kant, Director of Operations - ASM Castings Pvt. Ltd. - Non-Ferrous Metals Industry

* Lakshmi Devan, Global Marketing Consultant & Startup Advisor - Brand Advisor

* Ishan Pandya, Consultant Eye Surgeon - Saatvik Eye Hospital - Ophthalmologist

* Dr. Samir Hayat Khan, Executive Director - Mira IVF - Healthcare Management (IVF)

* Sravya Katta, Advocate - Legal & Law

* Gunjan Sharma, Founder - Metier PECA - Baking & Culinary Educator

* Bijaya Dutta, Founder - PiliTaxi - Sustainable fashion & lifestyle marketplace

* Dr Dipan Samanta, Founder & CEO - MEDBLOG18 - Academic Paper Consulting

* Jatin Khanna, Director - Fit Tech India Sports & Fitness Equipment Pvt Ltd - Sports & Fitness Equipment

* Nimit Luthra, Founder & CEO - Stanlee India - Consumer Electronics

* Ar.Komal Solanki, Creative Director & Designer - Komal Solanki Designs - Design in Entertainment

* Varshith Veesamsetty, Director - CASA DECOR

* Noor Ul Huq M, Founder - mo'cocos - Beverage Innovation

* Navjyot Singh Gurudatta, Founder - MasterKey Media

* Dr Antik Bhattacharyya, Dental Surgeon

* Brinda Rajpopat, Founder & CEO - Petikaa Gift Studio - Luxury Gifting Category

* Rahul Kumar, Product Owner - Solifi - Financial Technology

* Akarsh Agrawal, Co-Founder - ProGrad - Education Technology

Winners of Business Mint Under 40 Visionary Leaders 2023

* Deepu Sukumaran Nair, Lead Acc Director - LinkedIn

* Ashish Bhutani, Chief Executive Officer - Bhutani Group - Real Estate

* Prabhakar Baranwal, Manager Project Management Real Estate - Project Management

* Subharun Pal, Distinguished Business Excellence Leader - Supply Chain Management

* Rakshay Dhariwal, Founder & MD - Pass Code - Hospitality

* Ankit Jain, Director - AnG interior hub - Interior Decor Products

* Vijay Vasudevan, Managing Director - Spot 1 Consultancy - Wealth Development and Investment Banking

* GAURAV NARULA, Founder - Silver Stroke Communications - Digital Marketing Agency

* Rusheel Dadu, Managing Director - Dadus Sweet Emporio, Pune - Sweets & Confectionery Business

* Umang Mundhra, Principal Owner - Manjari Enterprises - Design & Print Innovator

* Sashi Mudaliar, CEO - Meraki Constructions - Constructions

* Mahendra Kumar M Soni, Chief Financial Officer - Kay Bee Exports - Finance Management

* Roopa Manikandan, Founder - BrainTech Learning Centre - Tech Learning Centre

* Nirav Vikas Dalal, Associate Partner - YASH GROUP OF COMPANIES - Architecture

* Harsh Kalyani, CEO - TopRewards.in | Kikoy Promotions LLP - Consumer Promotions

* Nayan Ahluwalia, Laparoscopy, Proctology & Cardio-Thoracic Marketing (India & Subcontinent)

* KARL STORZ - Marketing Strategist (Medical Devices)

* Adv. Abdul Bari Khan - Lawyer and Men's Right Activist

* Bhawna Popli, HR - PATH - HR

* Hanaa Rahman, ACE Certified Personal Trainer - Fitness Influencer

* Rohan Rawat, Strategic Leadership & Partnership - International Marketing for Education

* Shalu Nijhawan, Founder - Plant yum ( Vegan beverage Premixes brand) - Holistic Nutritionist

* Kanishka Upadhyaya, AVP Brand Partnerships - Celebrity Brand Partnership

* Roshni jeetendar Rajput, Founder & Aesthetician - Glow Beauty Products - Skin Care & Hair Care

* Ramya Rajagopal, Founder & CEO - Geese Learning Company - Management Consulting

* Neha Agarwal Haria, Marketing Head - NAVNEET TOPTECH

Vinay Kanth Korapati extends his heartfelt congratulations to all the winners, recognizing their remarkable achievements that have set new benchmarks. Their hard work, innovation, and dedication stand as an inspiration to all attendees. These young leaders have demonstrated that, with vision and determination, there are no limits to what can be achieved.

Business Mint is a leading platform that recognizes and honors achievements across diverse industries. Through their comprehensive events and award programs, they provide a platform for companies and individuals to showcase their excellence and establish themselves as industry leaders. With a mission to inspire, connect, and empower professionals, Business Mint plays a pivotal role in fostering growth, innovation, and collaboration. Business Mint is renowned for its commitment to recognizing excellence and promoting innovation in various sectors. With a strong focus on fostering growth and creating networking opportunities, Business Mint continues to bring together industry leaders, professionals, and enthusiasts to inspire, learn, and collaborate.

