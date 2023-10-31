After taking the box office by storm this year with Pathaan and Jawan, all eyes are now on Shah Rukh Khan's third release Dunki, which is all set to release on December 22 in theatres near you. The said flick is his first time collaboration with ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. Now, hold your breathe, as if you happen to be a SRK fan, then amazing news is waiting for you. As reportedly, makers of Dunki are planning to release the teaser of the movie on King Khan's birthday i.e November 2. Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki Look LEAKED? Here's The TRUTH About Actor's Viral Pic in Sardar Getup!

Having said that, as per CBFC's official page, Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki has not one but two teasers, which got certified with 'U' (Universal) certificate on October 30. Reportedly, while Dunki's 58 seconds teaser is expected to drop on SRK's birthday, the other one will be out on a later date. However, there has been no official confirmation in this news as of yet. Dunki To Release on Christmas As Planned, Teaser for Shah Rukh Khan’s Film To Be Out Soon!

Dunki Teaser 1 Deets:

Dunki Teaser 1 (Photo Credits: CBFC)

Dunki Teaser 2 Deets:

Dunki Teaser 2 (Photo Credits: CBFC)

As per Pinkvilla, “the teaser (of Dunki) will introduce the audience to the world created by Rajkumar Hirani over the last few years. It's a special film for all the stakeholders and the campaign is going to be special too. Dunki will see a different avatar of SRK, and the audiences are on for a ride this Christmas.”

Dunki is backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, Rajkumar Hirani Films and Jio Studios. FYI, Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, helmed by Prashanth Neel, is clashing with SRK's Dunki at BO. In other news, it's also said that Shah Rukh will be hosting a bash in Mumbai on his birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 31, 2023 03:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).