Business News | UP Smart Meter Rollback to 'definitely Impact' Industry, Awareness Key to Adoption: Kimbal's Pragya Pallavi

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Resistance and rollback of smart metering in Uttar Pradesh will "definitely impact" the industry, though consumer awareness and trust-building can help restore momentum, Pragya Pallavi, Leader Marketing Brand and Thought Leadership at Kimbal Private Ltd, told ANI today.

"Coming to will it impact industry, it will definitely impact the industry. However, there has been resistance in the past and the industry has been able to win the trust and continue the work. So I believe eventually it's a proven product," Pallavi told ANI on the sidelines of the fourth smart metering conference organised by Confederation of Indian Industry.

Also Read | Vijay's 'Chief Minister' Title Card for 'Jana Nayagan' Goes Viral: Fans React to 'Thalapathy' Name Change Speculation (View Post).

The Uttar Pradesh government has backtracked mandatory prepaid smart meter installation after consumer protests over high bills and technical glitches. The state has reverted to postpaid billing and suspended power disconnections for zero balance.

Speaking on resistance among consumers in Uttar Pradesh, she said one possible reason could be lack of awareness and incomplete understanding of the technology.

Also Read | Iran-US War: Donald Trump Pauses Hormuz Naval Escorts After Saudi Arabia Refuses Its Airspace Use, Says Report.

"There is a very general thought that the bills are higher. Maybe those questions need to be dealt more carefully and in a more layman language," she said.

Stressing on the need of awareness, she said "So of course, awareness has to be there, not just for UP, but for the entire country,"

She stressed that the industry and distribution utilities need to strengthen last-mile communication and educate consumers about the "nitty-gritties" of smart metering, including prepaid billing systems, bill calculations and consumer-facing mobile applications.

Addressing concerns over prepaid billing, Pallavi said consumers would gradually accept smart meters once they understand the wider benefits associated with the technology.

Pallavi said advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), commonly referred to as smart metering, is a globally proven technology and an important enabler for building a modern electricity grid.

According to her, as installations expand nationwide, consumer confidence in smart meters is expected to improve gradually.

Comparing smart meters to smartphones, she said households adopted smartphones because they eventually recognised their usefulness.She further highlighted the concept of "prosumership", under which consumers can also become producers of electricity through rooftop solar systems.

"Smart metering can help them with becoming a prosumer... where you can start producing electricity very much on your own rooftop," she said, adding that the concept could be particularly relevant for agrarian states such as Uttar Pradesh.

Pallavi also pointed to sustainability, energy efficiency and climate goals as long-term drivers of smart meter adoption globally.

Referring to awareness initiatives undertaken by the government and industry, she said smart metering companies and utilities had recently conducted nationwide outreach campaigns to explain billing systems, benefits of smart meters and the use of consumer mobile apps directly to households.

"Primarily because they were not informed, and when you are not informed, you are confused, and that leads to asking questions," she said, stressing the need for proactive consumer engagement by the industry. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)